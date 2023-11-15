U.S. Global Investors Announces a Significant Increase in October’s Stock Buybacks Compared to the Same Month a Year Earlier, Provides Update on Mutual Fund Monthly Income Distributions

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today is pleased to announce that it repurchased 57,631 of its own shares in October 2023, at a net cost of approximately $160,000. This represents a significant increase of around 250% from the number of shares purchased the same month a year earlier.

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) modified the Company’s buyback program in December 2022, making it possible for the Company to buy back shares of GROW stock when the price is flat or down from the previous trading day.

Mutual Fund Monthly Income Distributions

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that two of its mutual funds paid an income dividend in October. The record date was October 30, 2023, the ex-date was October 31, 2023, and the payable date was October 31, 2023.

Had you held 10,000 shares of NEARX in October, you would have seen a total monthly dividend of approximately $73. Had you held 10,000 shares of UGSDX in October, you would have seen a total monthly dividend of approximately $69.

Income Distribution Per Share Short-Term Gain Distribution Per Share Long-Term Gain Distribution Per Share Near-Term Tax Free Fund (NEARX) $0.007331 $0.00 $0.00 U.S. Government Securities Ultra-Short Bond Fund (UGSDX) $0.006879 $0.00 $0.00

Shareholders should be aware that distributions will reduce each fund’s net asset value (NAV) by the amount of the distribution. Market activity may also impact a fund’s NAV on the ex-dividend date, so the total change in a fund’s NAV may be more or less than its distribution.

Shareholders with automatic reinvestment will receive their distribution in the form of additional shares, while others will receive their distribution check. The distributions do not affect the fund’s total return.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Fund distributions are not directly correlated with short-term fund performance. This information is not intended as tax advice. Investors should consult a tax advisor with questions regarding their individual tax liability.

Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a fund prospectus by visiting www.usfunds.com or by calling 1-800-US-FUNDS (1-800-873-8637). Read it carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser.

Bond funds are subject to interest-rate risk; their value declines as interest rates rise. There is no guarantee that the issuers of any securities will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, will remain at current levels or increase over time.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor. There is no guarantee that the funds will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, will remain at current levels or increase over time.

Holly Schoenfeldt U.S. Global Investors, Inc. 210.308.1268 hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com