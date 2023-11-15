New Highway Hotline Ad Premieres and Snow Zone Campaign Launches

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2023

Today, the Ministry of Highways officially debuted its new winter safety campaign reminding motorists that the safest trip is a planned trip using the Highway Hotline.

The Highway Hotline is an important tool for all drivers to know road conditions before travelling to their winter destinations.

"The Highway Hotline serves to protect motorists by keeping them informed about Saskatchewan's ever changing road conditions," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "I want to encourage everyone to have the Highway Hotline at the top of their winter driving check list. Please make an informed decision about your route and whether you should head out."

The new 30 second-long Highway Hotline ad will be played in movie theatres and on other platforms. It can be viewed at https://youtu.be/oXIFX-2e14Q.

Another new ad explains to motorists that snowplows create a mini blizzard. The snowplow ad reminds motorists not to get lost in the snow clouds, stay back and stay safe. Taking caution around snowplows is extremely important for your safety and the safety of the operator. This new ad will be played online and on other platforms. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV043GAO_Qo.

"Thank you to all motorists in advance for their patience and understanding by remembering to give snowplows space so everyone can come home safely," Carr said.

Snowplow operators regularly inspect provincial roads to determine if plowing, salt or sand is required and to report conditions to update the Highway Hotline, which can be downloaded as a smartphone app, accessed at www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline or by calling 511.

The Ministry of Highways operates more than 300 snowplows serving a provincial highway network of more than 26,000 kilometres.

Highways are prioritized for snow removal and ice treatment based on highway classification and traffic volumes. More information on snow removal and winter maintenance activities can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-safety/winter-safety.

