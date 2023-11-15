Premier Announces the Recipients of the 2023 Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2023

Today, the Provincial Secretary Don Morgan, on behalf of Premier Scott Moe, announced that one emerging leader, two individuals, and four teams from the public service will receive the Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service for 2023.

"The work of public servants touches all aspects of our daily lives," Morgan said. "I am honoured to celebrate these very deserving individuals and teams. The recipients of this award have gone above and beyond their everyday work to better the lives of Saskatchewan residents."

The 2023 recipients are:

Jonathan Carrier, Ministry of Highways;

Kelly Bettschen, Ministry of Agriculture;

Lee Kuruliak, Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement;

The Accelerated Site Closure Program Team, Ministry of Energy and Resources;

The Accessibility Legislation Team, Ministry of Social Services;

Consumer Disputes Online Dispute Resolution Team, Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority; and

Saskatchewan-Ukraine Crisis Response Team, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

The Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service has been recognizing exceptional work for 20 years. Honourable mentions are provided to third parties and/or private sector partners who have assisted team recipients in their projects.

The recipients will receive their award at an event held tonight in Regina.

For more information about the Premier's Award for Excellence in the Public Service, visit saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

