Global Transportation Hub Closes Sale With Canadian Line Haul Ltd.

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2023

The Global Transportation Hub Authority (GTH) will close a 5-acre sale with Regina-based trucking company, Canadian Line Haul Ltd. (Canadian Line Haul), on November 18. Specializing in freight and other transport requirements for industries including mining, construction, oil and gas, the company immediately recognized the value in purchasing land at the GTH.

“We’re thrilled with the investment opportunity at the GTH,” Canadian Line Haul Owner Prince Arora said. “The opportunity, now and into the future, makes sense for our growing business. From location to infrastructure, the GTH has everything we need to enjoy continued success as a company.”

Canadian Line Haul’s development plans for the 5-acre plot includes a 10,000 square foot shop for heavy truck and trailer servicing with the option to expand to 30,000 square feet. This additional square footage may be used to facilitate company growth plans or as space for rent.

“This latest land sale is yet another vote of confidence in our growing economy and business climate in Saskatchewan,” Minister Responsible for the GTH Joe Hargrave said. “We have seen exponential growth at the GTH in west Regina and look forward to more significant announcements coming in the near future.”

The sale with Canadian Line Haul continues an upward trend at the GTH, building on near-record performance last fiscal year. Over the past three years, land sales at the GTH have accounted for approximately 64 per cent of industrial land sold in the region.

“We are pleased to welcome Canadian Line Haul to the GTH community,” GTH President and CEO Daniel Hersche said. “As we look ahead to 2024, we expect to maintain this momentum, continuing to positively impact our region and Saskatchewan’s economy.”

The GTH is a 1,871-acre self-governing inland port and Foreign Trade Zone ideally suited for warehousing, logistics, and transportation operations. This 5-acre sale represents the latest transaction within 288.8 acres that have been sold at the GTH footprint since March 31, 2022. A total 1,015.2 acres have been sold by the GTH since its inception; 492 acres remain for sale, with the remaining land allocated for infrastructure.

For more information, Contact:

Sam Sasse

Executive Council

Regina

Phone: 306-787-0458

Email: sam.sasse2@gov.sk.ca