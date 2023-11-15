Beverly Hills Masterpiece: A Fusion of Sophistication, Innovation, and Luxury at 1420 Laurel Way
1420 Laurel Way is more than a home; it's a testament to the allure of modern architecture, illustrious views and the epitome of Beverly Hills luxury”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the prestigious enclave of Beverly Hills, with panoramic views from DTLA to Palos Verdes and the Santa Monica Bay, 1420 Laurel Way, available for $13,995,000, redefines modern luxury living. It’s a beacon of contemporary sophistication and unparalleled elegance.
This exclusive listing is a collaboration between Joseph Babajian, with Rodeo Realty, and Lloyd Ross from Douglas Elliman. Set against the backdrop of the illustrious Santa Monica Mountains, this property is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. Completely reconstructed and remodeled in 2019 and enhanced further by its current owner, it epitomizes today’s lifestyle with a very open floor plan and upscale amenities.
The design focuses on an indoor-outdoor living concept emphasized by an awe-inspiring infinity-edge pool, a dramatic gas fire pit and a waterfall with a projection display that adds a touch of magic.
The primary bedroom suite is a marvel of luxury and privacy taking up the entire upper level. It boasts high ceilings, heated floors, private outdoor terraces, and an ingenious indoor-outdoor shower. The frosted sliding glass doors ensure privacy while adding to the suite's aesthetic appeal.
Below, the lower level is an entertainment haven, featuring an expansive onyx wet bar and a 250-bottle wine cellar. The disappearing walls extend the possibilities for hosting and enjoying the Southern California lifestyle.
The home is a model of sustainability and modern convenience, equipped with solar power panels, a Tesla charging station, and a fully integrated smart home system.
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, the property spans over 6,600 square feet with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. This contemporary chic property features central air conditioning, hardwood and stone flooring, a very private pool, and spa.
"1420 Laurel Way is more than a home; it's a testament to the allure of modern architecture, illustrious views and the epitome of Beverly Hills luxury," states Joseph Babajian. "It's an opportunity to live in one of the most coveted locations in the world."
For more information or to arrange a private showing, please contact Joseph Babajian at joe@joebabajian.com or Lloyd
Ross at lloyd.ross@elliman.com
