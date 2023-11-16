Grammy Award-Winning DJ Kid Capri and Viral Duo The Hoodies Release New Single 'I'm Hot'

The Hoodies 'Hidden Gems' Album Produced by Kid Capri Kid Capri & The Hoodies

Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Kid Capri has teamed up with the rising rap duo The Hoodies for the release of their sizzling new single, 'I'm Hot.'

Linking up with The Hoodies to produce 'I'm Hot' was a journey back to my roots and a leap into the future of hip-hop.” — Kid Capri