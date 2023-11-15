Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Calls on Biden Administration to Adopt Strong Standards to Cut Pollution from Coal- and Gas-Fired Power Plants

Cappelletti Joins Nearly 400 Leaders Across the U.S. to Urge EPA to Speed Up Timeline for Proposed Carbon Standard

Norristown, Pennsylvania − November 15, 2023 – Yesterday, Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-Montgomery/Delaware) joined state and local officials from around the country to call on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adopt the strongest possible carbon pollution standards for coal- and gas-fired power plants to protect public health, slash climate pollution, and move closer to 100 percent clean power generation. Cappelletti was part of a diverse group, ranging from mayors and state lawmakers to city council members and school board members, numbering nearly 400 officials hailing from 40 states and Puerto Rico.

Toxic and climate pollution from fossil fuel plants is plaguing much of the United States and is a main driver of climate change and myriad public health concerns. Every year, power plant pollution yields thousands of premature deaths, asthma attacks, hospital and emergency room visits, school absences, and lost workdays.

“As a legislator with my Masters of Public Health, as a new mom, and as someone who suffers from asthma, I’m committed to finding solutions to climate change that protect our environment and our public health for this generation and for generations to come,” said Senator Cappelletti. “By prioritizing strong standards aimed at cutting pollution, we are putting the people we serve first, rather than giving unsustainable energy sources even more time to harm the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

According to the EPA, the proposed standards for coal- and gas- fired power plants would avoid more than 600 million metric tons of carbon pollution, while also preventing 300,000 asthma attacks and 1,300 premature deaths in 2030 alone. The group of state and local officials noted that the standards, set to take effect in April 2024, represent an important step forward, but encouraged the agency to achieve even greater pollution reductions by covering more plants and on a faster timeline.

“Representing millions of constituents, we understand firsthand how important tackling climate change is to our communities,” the co-signed letter states. “Extreme weather disasters are costing us on average more than $5,000 a second. As severe heat waves, drought, wildfires, sea level rise, severe storms, and coastal and inland flooding become more frequent, communities across the country are feeling the effects of climate change firsthand.”

In addition to calling for greater coverage, the signatories also underscored the importance of rigorous monitoring and enforcement. They wrote, “The administration must also take action for community protections and input, including rigorous monitoring and verification of emissions, enforcement of violations, and engagement with communities, both on the state planning process and on individual projects.”

The letter was coordinated by several groups united in their belief that the climate crisis requires urgent action. The groups include Climate Action Campaign, League of Conservation Voters, Natural Resources Defense Council, Elected Officials to Protect America, C40 Cities, and Climate Mayors.

The full letter can be found below and a list of all of the signatories, sorted by state, can be found here.

