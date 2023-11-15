Tanaka Farms Illuminates the Holidays with Hikari - A Festival of Lights
Illuminated Cherry Blossom Trees in the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" at Hikari - A Festival of Lights presented by Tanaka Farms.
Embark on a luminous adventure at Tanaka Farms' Hikari - A Festival of Lights, where joy, warmth, and holiday magic await you.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanaka Farms invites everyone to embark on a magical journey at "Hikari - A Festival of Lights," opening on Black Friday, November 24th. Translated from Japanese, Hikari means "shine," and this season, Tanaka Farms truly shines with over a million twinkling lights, creating an enchanting experience for all.
Join Tanaka Farms for a joyous celebration filled with light and festivity. Guests can grab a cup of hot cocoa and embark on a cozy Wagon Ride around the beautifully lit farm, transporting them to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns." Once off the wagon, guests are immersed in the captivating light displays, offering ample photo opportunities at every turn.
Continue the adventure at the Festival Grounds, where one can interact with Barnyard Animals, indulge in delicious treats from the Tanaka Grill, explore various photo-ops, partake in games and Arts & Crafts, and even meet Santa for a memorable photo. All activities are individually priced, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Tanaka Farms also has a wide variety of fresh cut Christmas Trees available at their indoor tree lot and holiday market.
Live music adds to the festive atmosphere on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.
Please note that Hikari will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day to allow team members to spend quality time with their loved ones.
2023 Pricing & Hours:
Open: 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Gates Open: 4:30 pm
Last Entry: 8:00 pm
First Holiday Wagon Ride: 5:30 pm (departing continuously every 10 minutes until 8:30 pm)
Entry Gates Close: 8:00 pm
Closing Time: 10:00 pm
Ticket Pricing:
Parking: $10 (One parking pass required per vehicle)
Adults (13 years+): $25 - $35 (Prices include a $10 Parking Pass + one Adult ticket)
Children (3 - 12 years): $15 - $25 (Children 2 & Under are FREE)
Military: FREE (Active military personnel, veterans, and military retirees with valid Military ID)
Activity Tickets:
$6 each or 6 for $30 (save $6!)
Can be used for Games, Arts & Crafts, Mini ATVs, Face Painting, and photos with Santa.
Reservations are required.
About Tanaka Farms
Tanaka Farms is a thirty-acre farm owned and operated by the Tanaka Family right in the heart of Irvine! Tanaka Farms believes it is important to connect with where our food comes from. They hope to help you, your friends, and family to do so by offering responsibly farmed produce, farm tours, educational workshops, a barnyard educational center, u-pick activities, luncheons, cookouts, cooking demos, a community-supported agriculture program, and more.
Thai Tas visits Hikari - A Festival of Lights presented by Tanaka Farms