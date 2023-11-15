Catalight Honored as a Healthy People 2030 Champion from Department of Health and Human Services

Walnut Creek, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citing the company’s bold vision for the future, Catalight was recently named a Healthy People 2030 Champion by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Catalight is one of the nation’s largest non-profit providers of autism and developmental disabilities care services and research. This alignment underscores the shared focus and commitment to improve the health and wellbeing for people by addressing health disparities, health equity, health literacy and social determinants of health.

“At Catalight we’re driving clinical innovation to help expand equitable access to high quality care that focuses on wellbeing as the ultimate outcome measure,” Catalight’s Vice President of Remote Care and Program Design Brianna Fitchett, MA, BCBA, said. “We are excited to partner with the Healthy People 2030 initiative. Together, we’re committed to taking these challenges head on and continue to serve as many people as we can in the way that best suits their individual needs and the needs of their families.”

As a Healthy People 2030 Champion, Catalight promises to help achieve the Healthy People 2030 vision of a society in which all people can reach their full health potential across the lifespan. ODPHP recognizes Catalight, along with other Healthy People 2030 Champions, as part of a growing network of organizations partnering with the government to improve wellbeing at the state and local level.

“Working together to take on the macro health issues that challenge us as a society is critical for the long-term wellbeing of our nation,” said Catalight’s Chief Population Health Officer Li Ern Chen, MD.

“ODPHP is thrilled to recognize Catalight for its work to support the Healthy People 2030 vision,” said Rear Admiral Paul Reed, MD, ODPHP director. “Only by collaborating with partners nationwide can we achieve Healthy People 2030’s overarching goals and objectives.”

To accomplish its goals, ODPHP set 359 data-driven and measurable national objectives. In large part due to the ODPHP’s progressive outlook, the Healthy People 2030 initiative chose Catalight to focus on seven areas meant to improve the wellbeing of people with developmental disabilities and their families:

Reducing anxiety and depression in family caregivers of people with disabilities

Increasing the proportion of children who receive a developmental screening

Increasing the proportion of children who get sufficient sleep

Increasing the proportion of children with autism spectrum disorder who receive special services by age 4

Increasing the proportion of children with developmental delays who get intervention services by age 4

Increasing the proportion of children who participate in high-quality early childhood education programs

Increasing the proportion of children and adolescents who get appropriate treatment for behavior problems

“Their goals are our goals. We already have measurement frameworks in place and are excited to make a meaningful impact,” said Catalight’s Chief Clinical Officer Doreen Samelson, EdD, MSCP. “Every day, we’re exploring new opportunities and pioneering clinical solutions to help those we serve find a better way toward overall wellbeing. Our values direct our strategies and help us foster inclusivity and equity while bridging gaps in care.”

About Catalight

Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent Xolv Technology Solutions. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families to support them across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation with more than 8,000 practitioners serving 12,000 clients and families every day. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight’s goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

About the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP)

ODPHP plays a vital role in keeping the nation healthy through Healthy People 2030, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, and other programs, services, and education activities. ODPHP is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about ODPHP, visit health.gov or follow @HealthGov on Twitter.







