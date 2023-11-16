Safe Ship Moving Services Wins Prestigious Award

Safe Ship Moving Services

Consumer Advocate awarded the best moving companies in 2023 in various categories. Safe Ship Moving Services was voted the Best Moving Company for Families.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Ship Moving Services received the award for Best Moving Company of 2023 for Families from the renowned organization Consumer Advocate. The company is the top choice for moving services to homes with three or more bedrooms.

Safe Ship offers a $500 discount for all Consumers Advocate readers, as well as 24/7 customer service available throughout a client's entire move. They provide a range of services, including auto relocation and free storage upon request. Safe Ship Moving Services is a Veteran and family-owned and operated business.

About Consumer Advocate

Consumer Advocate is an organization that reviews and offers recommendations on various companies and their services. From life insurance to the latest yoga mat and everything in between, the organization informs and empowers consumers through objective company reviews and recommendations.

Consumer Advocate is referenced by CNBC, Forbes, MSN, Yahoo!, and more.

About Safe Ship Moving Services

Safe Ship Moving Services is a fully licensed and bonded interstate household goods moving broker. Its mission is to provide exceptional moving services fueled by professionalism, integrity, and outstanding customer care. Whether people are moving nearby or across the country, the company's comprehensive suite of services meets diverse relocation needs.

With specialization in corporate relocations, long-distance moves, and military transfers, Safe Ship Moving Services' portfolio showcases its versatility and unwavering commitment to unique requirements. Its team meticulously oversees the process from start to finish, ensuring each move is handled with utmost professionalism and diligence.

