Mark Gilbert of ATN Appears on the Auto Remarketing Podcast

Mark Gilbert Scottsdale AZ

Explore car dealership insights in the Auto Remarketing Podcast. Bobby Mills and Mark Gilbert discuss selling, inventory, and buying center benefits.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Auto Remarketing Podcast recently aired an engaging and informative sponsored episode that delved into the intricate workings of the car dealership business. This special episode featured several influential figures in the industry sharing their perspectives and valuable insights on the key issues that dealerships face on a daily basis. From the art of selling a car to managing their inventory and staying ahead of the competition, the discussion covered a range of topics that are critical to success in this ever-evolving industry. This episode is a must-listen for anyone who is looking to gain valuable insights and knowledge into the world of car sales and dealership management. You can find this episode and others on SoundCloud.

In a recent sponsored episode of the Auto Remarketing Podcast, Bobby Mills, GM of Bob Mills Mitsubishi, and Mark Gilbert, CEO of Automotive Training Network (ATN), discussed the benefits of a buying center for dealerships. With their wealth of experience in the automotive industry, the experts stressed the opportunity a buying center can provide in terms of time-saving and value. They emphasized the importance of creating a dedicated space that offers a streamlined purchasing process to customers. Through their insightful commentary, Mills and Gilbert were able to offer valuable insights into how dealerships can utilize a buying center to improve their operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Overall, the episode served as a valuable resource for those looking to stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends and best practices.

During a recent podcast, experts Mark Gilbert of ATN and Bobby Mills shared invaluable insights into the automotive industry for car dealership owners. The speakers touched on a range of topics that are sure to be of great use to those looking to bring their business to new heights. One of the most interesting points made was how newer car dealership owners are embracing technology and innovative opportunities to drive sales. They also mentioned how Mark Gilbert of ATN helped with the Dealer 40 under 40 program and how older car dealers can learn more from younger car dealers. They also detailed the advantages buying centers can provide to used car dealerships, as well as how to manage an inventory in the used car market.

The podcast is available on Soundcloud.

About Mark Gilbert

Mark Gilbert is the CEO of ATN or Automotive Training Network. He has more than 40 years of driving business success in sales, marketing, and communication. Principal author of The Balanced Selling Programme ('88), he pioneered Customer First Sales Process ('02). Conducted more than 200 seminars worldwide, Mark excels in sales strategies, psychology, and profiling.

Mark owned 14 dealerships and co-founded Automotive Training Network. Noted NADA speaker, he's tied to major brands like Ford, Nike, and HP. An adept pilot and PADI Dive Instructor, Mark cherishes Hawaiian getaways with his wife, five kids, and nine grandkids. Currently influencing automotive groups and serving on influential boards, he's a true industry luminary.

