EP 5: "Knight Watchmen"—A Deadly Showdown and Unexpected Alliance for Justice in Post-Apocalyptic Texas
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker, Denise Villarreal as Corrine Walters, and Nicole Mattox as Cecilia.
"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Nicole Mattox as Cecilia and Lisa Butala as Kim.
In 'Knight Watchmen' EP: Cecilia and Walter pursue a witness, Isabella faces the killer, and a surprising alliance challenges Donovan Corp.
Besides Knight Watchmen's superb acting and lovable characters, its biggest strength lies in its emotionally engaging and unpredictable story.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available on Tubi and Amazon Prime
— Charlie Michael Cargile, Juicebox Film and Television Reviews.
“Knight Watchmen”
Season 1 Episode 5 - “Losses”
45 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama
“Losses” - The shadows of the Marlow Case continue to loom large. As Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) and Walter (Wesley Blake) seek out a potential witness, hoping to illuminate the dark corners of the investigation, Isabella (Daniela Vidaurre) finds herself in a chilling face-to-face encounter with the very killer they're hunting. But as the layers of the investigation peel back, an unexpected twist emerges. A prime suspect, once on the opposite side of the law, joins forces with the Watchmen. Together, they set their sights on a shared mission: to dismantle the sinister Donovan Corporation's web of intrigue.
In this riveting episode of "Knight Watchmen," the boundaries of trust are stretched, and the quest for justice takes unexpected turns.
"Besides Knight Watchmen's superb acting and lovable characters, its biggest strength lies in its emotionally engaging and unpredictable story." - Charlie Michael Cargile, Juicebox Film and Television Reviews.
STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia), Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)
TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser
STORY BY: Brett William Mauser
CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser
DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser
Watch NOW on Tubi, Season 1, Episode 5, “Losses” “KNIGHT WATCHMEN”
Click HERE for photos
Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here
"Knight Watchmen" Available on Tubi and Amazon Prime!