Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,112 in the last 365 days.

EP 5: "Knight Watchmen"—A Deadly Showdown and Unexpected Alliance for Justice in Post-Apocalyptic Texas

The poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

Poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

QR Code to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker, Denise Villarreal as Corrine Walters, and Nicole Mattox as Cecilia.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker, Denise Villarreal as Corrine Walters, and Nicole Mattox as Cecilia.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Nicole Mattox as Cecilia and Lisa Butala as Kim.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Nicole Mattox as Cecilia and Lisa Butala as Kim.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Christopher Henry as Johnson, Nicole Mattox as Cecilia, Rolando Perales as Carlos, and Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Christopher Henry as Johnson, Nicole Mattox as Cecilia, Rolando Perales as Carlos, and Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

In 'Knight Watchmen' EP: Cecilia and Walter pursue a witness, Isabella faces the killer, and a surprising alliance challenges Donovan Corp.

Besides Knight Watchmen's superb acting and lovable characters, its biggest strength lies in its emotionally engaging and unpredictable story.”
— Charlie Michael Cargile, Juicebox Film and Television Reviews.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available on Tubi and Amazon Prime

“Knight Watchmen”
Season 1 Episode 5 - “Losses”
45 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama

“Losses” - The shadows of the Marlow Case continue to loom large. As Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) and Walter (Wesley Blake) seek out a potential witness, hoping to illuminate the dark corners of the investigation, Isabella (Daniela Vidaurre) finds herself in a chilling face-to-face encounter with the very killer they're hunting. But as the layers of the investigation peel back, an unexpected twist emerges. A prime suspect, once on the opposite side of the law, joins forces with the Watchmen. Together, they set their sights on a shared mission: to dismantle the sinister Donovan Corporation's web of intrigue.

In this riveting episode of "Knight Watchmen," the boundaries of trust are stretched, and the quest for justice takes unexpected turns.

"Besides Knight Watchmen's superb acting and lovable characters, its biggest strength lies in its emotionally engaging and unpredictable story." - Charlie Michael Cargile, Juicebox Film and Television Reviews.

STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia), Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)

TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser

STORY BY: Brett William Mauser

CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser

DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser

Watch NOW on Tubi, Season 1, Episode 5, “Losses” “KNIGHT WATCHMEN”

Click HERE for photos

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here

"Knight Watchmen" Available on Tubi and Amazon Prime!

You just read:

EP 5: "Knight Watchmen"—A Deadly Showdown and Unexpected Alliance for Justice in Post-Apocalyptic Texas

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more