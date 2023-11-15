Wemade announces global teaser site and pre-registration date for blockbuster MMORPG NIGHT CROWS

Leading Korea-based gaming company Wemade has unveiled the teaser website for the global Web3 version of NIGHT CROWS, the blockbuster MMORPG for PC and mobile developed by game studio MADNGINE using Unreal Engine 5’s groundbreaking features for creating massive open worlds in incredible high-fidelity detail.

Among the most successful 2023 mobile game launches in Korea; #1 (revenue growth) and #2 ranked mobile game (total revenue)

Global version combines blockchain elements like NFTs and a multi-utility token economy with the game’s breathtaking visuals and immersive gameplay

Set to launch globally on WEMIX PLAY in Q1 2024 with pre-registration starting on January 11





NIGHT CROWS is one of the most successful mobile game launches in Korea in 2023, which saw more than a million sign-ups during the pre-registration period. Following its April 27 release, NIGHT CROWS has risen rapidly in popularity to become the #1 mobile game in Korea by revenue growth, and the second highest in terms of total revenue according to SensorTower data (for period of Jan - Sep 2023).





Blockchain elements create value and enhance gaming experience



The global Web3 version will combine blockchain elements including advanced tokenomics, NFT minting and trading, and omnichain support with the game’s impressive gameplay features for an even more immersive gaming experience. Introduced for the first time in NIGHT CROWS, the multi-utility token economy will enable players to create or acquire “values'' or materials during gameplay that can be used to mint 7 different tokens. The NFT minting of characters is another new feature which enables players to turn their characters into assets utilizing NFTs. Players can create additional value by trading tokens and character NFTs across multiple blockchain networks connected through the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, extending their value beyond the game. NIGHT CROWS will offer omnichain support for limitless cross-chain transactions on an initial number of six blockchains including Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon and the Kroma Layer 2 blockchain, in addition to WEMIX3.0.





Q1 2024 release schedule

The global version of NIGHT CROWS is set to make its debut on the top global blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY, in Q1 2024, with pre-registration scheduled to begin on January 11. More details can be found on:

NIGHT CROWS global version teaser website - https://nightcrows.com/teaser

Official NIGHT CROWS website - https://nightcrows.co.kr/

NIGHT CROWS tokenomics documentation - https://bit.ly/3SCRnxi





About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

