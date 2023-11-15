The dynamics of the intratumoral cancer therapies market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the approval of several drugs targeting different cancer indications.

New York, USA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2023–2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Players - Nanobiotix, Sirnaomics, Apexigen, Replimune, Merck, OncoSec, DNAtrix, Treovir Istari

The dynamics of the intratumoral cancer therapies market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the approval of several drugs targeting different cancer indications.

DelveInsight’s Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, intratumoral cancer therapies emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted intratumoral cancer therapies market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the intratumoral cancer therapies market size was found to be USD 93 million in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight's estimates, in 2021, the total intratumoral cancer patient pool cases across 7MM were about 469K which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032.

which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2019–2032. Leading intratumoral cancer therapies companies such as Nanobiotix, Sirnaomics, Apexigen, Replimune, Merck & Co (Viralytics), Highlight Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Intensity Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Treovir, Philogen, Lokon Pharma AB, Regeneron, Istari Oncology, and others are developing novel intratumoral cancer therapies that can be available in the intratumoral cancer therapies market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel intratumoral cancer therapies that can be available in the intratumoral cancer therapies market in the coming years. Some of the key intratumoral cancer therapies include HENSIFY, STP705 (cotsiranib ), Sotigalimab (APX005M), RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), V937 (CVA21/CAVATAK), BO-112, TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), INT230-6 (cisplatin/vinblastine), DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev), G207, NIDLEGY (daromun; L19IL2 + L19TNF), LOAd703, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major intratumoral cancer therapies market share @ Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Overview

Intratumoral therapy, in essence, involves the administration of treatments in extremely close proximity to a tumor, with the explicit goal of facilitating direct absorption by tumor cells. This therapeutic strategy leverages the tumor itself as a catalyst for immune response. By utilizing the tumor as a source of antigens expressed across various tumor cell populations, intratumoral immunotherapies strive to stimulate the local recruitment of immune cells into the tumor's microenvironment. Consequently, this primes T cells to mount a broad, systemic anti-tumor response, known as the abscopal effect. This approach has the potential to address both the intra-tumoral and inter-tumoral variations that often characterize cancer. Numerous cancers are considered “cold,” meaning they remain unnoticed by the immune system. Intratumoral therapy aims to transform these cold tumors into "hot" ones that exhibit signs of inflammation, making them more susceptible to infiltration by T cells, which, in turn, aids in the fight against cancer. This approach offers additional benefits, including a reduction in off-target toxicities and the need for smaller medication doses per patient.





Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

The intratumoral cancer therapies epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current intratumoral cancer therapies patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The intratumoral cancer therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancer Types

Target Patient Pool of Intratumoral Therapies By Cancer Types

Total Treated Cases By Line of Therapies

Download the report to understand which factors are driving intratumoral cancer therapies epidemiology trends @ Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiological Insights

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment Market

There are several treatment options currently used to combat cancer, including immunotherapy, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, hormone therapy, and other modalities. However, not all patients respond positively to these treatments, as resistance often develops. One notable challenge in the current immunotherapy paradigm is its heavy focus on adaptive immunity, potentially neglecting innate immunity. While some of these issues can be mitigated through combination therapies, the associated side effects of multi-drug regimens can be quite substantial.

IMLYGIC (T-Vec), developed by Amgen, marked a significant milestone as the first oncolytic virus to receive approval from the US FDA. Its authorization, granted in 2015, allowed for the localized treatment of inoperable cutaneous, subcutaneous, and nodal lesions in patients with recurrent melanoma following initial surgical procedures. Later, in December 2015, the European Commission (EC) also granted approval for its use in adults with unresectable melanoma exhibiting regional or distant metastasis (Stage IIIB, IIIC, and IVM1a), excluding bone, brain, lung, or other visceral involvement.

DELYTACT is a revolutionary triple-mutated herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) carefully engineered to replicate exclusively within cancer cells. These customized viruses, referred to as oncolytic immunotherapies, are designed to selectively propagate within tumor cells until they undergo cell lysis (cell death). Following this, additional viruses are released to target more tumor cells. In 2021, conditional and time-limited approval was granted by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for commercialization exclusively within hospital trial sites, focusing on the treatment of malignant glioma patients for a 7-year duration.

Learn more about the FDA-approved intratumoral cancer therapies @ Drugs for Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Therapies and Companies

HENSIFY: Nanobiotix

STP705 (cotsiranib ): Sirnaomics

Sotigalimab (APX005M): Apexigen

RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec): Replimune

V937 (CVA21/CAVATAK): Merck & Co (Viralytics)

BO-112: Highlight Therapeutics

TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid): OncoSec Medical Incorporated

INT230-6 (cisplatin/vinblastine): Intensity Therapeutics

DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev): DNAtrix

G207: Treovir

NIDLEGY (daromun; L19IL2 + L19TNF): Philogen

LOAd703: Lokon Pharma AB

Vidutolimod (CMP-001): Regeneron

Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO): Istari Oncology

To know more about intratumoral cancer therapies clinical trials, visit @ Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment Drugs

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics

The intratumoral cancer therapies market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The potential of intratumoral cancer therapies lies in their ability to transform low mutational load tumors, often referred to as “cold tumors,” into high mutational load tumors, known as “hot tumors.” This transformation expands the pool of eligible patients for PD-1/L-1 therapies, offering new hope for those previously considered non-responsive. As the number of diverse tumor cases continues to rise, the global market for intratumoral cancer therapies gains significant strength. These innovative treatments enable the use of synergistic drug combinations, which promise to have a substantial impact on the market and, most importantly, to enhance overall patient survival rates. Their potential application across various solid tumors further amplifies the attractiveness of this approach, making it a highly promising avenue in the fight against cancer.

Furthermore, the intratumoral cancer therapies pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of intratumoral cancer therapies, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the intratumoral cancer therapies market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the intratumoral cancer therapies market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the intratumoral cancer therapies market. To enhance and advance the capacity and quality of clinical trials for intratumoral immunotherapy, a multitude of critical requirements must be addressed. These pertain to logistics staffing, resource allocation, and the availability of beds, all of which play pivotal roles in the successful implementation of these groundbreaking treatments. Moreover, the dosing regimens and the frequency of drug administration are not yet well-defined, posing significant challenges for both healthcare providers and patients. Furthermore, the accessibility to the specific tumor site is a persistent challenge, given that many tumors exhibit limited accessibility for intratumoral therapies. The minimal commercial success experienced by IMLYGIC underscores the considerable hurdles that emerging intratumoral therapies may encounter during the approval process. These issues collectively highlight the complexities and multifaceted nature of advancing intratumoral immunotherapy in the realm of clinical trials and patient care.

Additionally, intratumoral cancer therapies treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the intratumoral cancer therapies market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the intratumoral cancer therapies market growth.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Size in 2021 USD 93 Million Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Companies Nanobiotix, Sirnaomics, Apexigen, Replimune, Merck & Co (Viralytics), Highlight Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Intensity Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Treovir, Philogen, Lokon Pharma AB, Regeneron, Istari Oncology, and others Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Therapies HENSIFY, STP705 (cotsiranib ), Sotigalimab (APX005M), RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), V937 (CVA21/CAVATAK), BO-112, TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), INT230-6 (cisplatin/vinblastine), DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev), G207, NIDLEGY (daromun; L19IL2 + L19TNF), LOAd703, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO), and others

Scope of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Intratumoral Cancer Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about intratumoral cancer therapies drugs in development @ Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Key Insights 2. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report Introduction 3. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Overview at a Glance 4. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment and Management 7. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Marketed Drugs 10. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Analysis 12. Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Forecast

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted intratumoral cancer therapies epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NSCLC companies, including EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, among others.

Glioblastoma Market

Glioblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glioblastoma companies, including Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Biotherapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, Novocure, Genentech, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, among others.

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market

Oncolytic Cancer Therapies Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncolytic cancer therapies companies, including Targovax, Replimune, Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Pfizer, AbbVie and Roche (Genentech), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Roche (Genentech), Arcellx, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Heidelberg Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, AbbVie (TeneoOne), Takeda, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com