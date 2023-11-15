NEWS RELEASE

Nov. 15, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Great Salt Lake airboat named in honor of Utah Speaker of the House

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 15, 2023) – At 10:45 a.m., state officials and legislators will gather on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol to celebrate Speaker Brad Wilson’s service to the state of Utah.

Wilson has served in the Utah State Legislature for over a decade and as Speaker of the House since 2019.

“In light of Brad’s tireless efforts to preserve and protect the iconic Great Salt Lake, we are naming an airboat in his honor,” Gov. Spencer Cox said. “It’s not a fancy or new boat but a workhorse that supports activities on the lake like search and rescue, invasive species eradication, water sampling and more. We appreciate Brad for helping to raise awareness of the lake’s importance and supporting actions to protect it.”

“I have worked with Brad for nearly 12 years. I have great respect for him, his leadership and the way he has served Utahns.” said Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. “I appreciate his willingness to be at the forefront of the historic efforts being made to preserve the Great Salt Lake.”

The short boat christening ceremony serves as a public acknowledgment of Speaker Wilson’s significant contributions to the ongoing conservation of the Great Salt Lake. The vessel, aptly named “Wilson’s Water Warrior,” reflects his commitment and reminds Utahns of our collective responsibility to protect this invaluable natural resource.

“Speaker Wilson has championed policies and initiatives aimed at safeguarding the lake’s ecological integrity,” Joel Ferry, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said. “His actions have earned him recognition and gratitude from Utahns across the state. The lake’s future looks brighter because of his leadership.”

###