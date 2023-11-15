Mayor Bowser Kicks Off Transformation of Spingarn High School Into New DC Infrastructure Academy

(Washington, DC)—Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the transformation of the historic Spingarn High School as the building is reconfigured to house the new DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA) training center. This new location will support DCIA’s mission of training District residents for careers in in-demand infrastructure fields.



“We know that when we invest in job training programs, we open the door for more of our residents to pursue opportunities in growing fields and start rewarding careers that can last a lifetime,” said Mayor Bowser. “The DC Infrastructure Academy was created to connect DC residents to DC jobs, and this new facility will allow us to not only continue that mission, but also offer training and certification programs to even more Washingtonians.”



Launched in 2018 by Mayor Bowser as a partnership between District government and utility, union, university, and private sector partners to create a pipeline to in-demand infrastructure jobs for DC residents, the DCIA offers training programs in various infrastructure fields. These include construction, energy, and telecommunications. Since its inception, the DCIA has trained over 4,600 residents for careers in infrastructure.

“The DC Infrastructure Academy is an example of our determination to connect residents to exciting and life-changing employment opportunities,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Since 2018, DCIA has established a pipeline of trained and certified talent in the fields of Energy, Information Technology, Transportation, Health and Safety, and Construction with a 90% graduation rate. This investment provides even more residents with highly sought-after skills in the fastest-growing industry in America and creates additional pathways to the middle class for residents across all 8 wards.”



This $64 million investment in DCIA will see this new facility feature state-of-the-art training spaces and amenities, including:

A 2,700 square foot mechanical auto training lab for vehicle maintenance and testing

A new exterior training yard, in partnership with Pepco, to provide training on power and connection repair

Classrooms, flex spaces, and multipurpose rooms for student instruction

Outdoor training and social spaces



In addition to the facility’s amenities, the renovation of Spingarn High School will also include the stabilization of the existing school building, various exterior improvements, and green infrastructure updates throughout the campus. Once completed, the project will be LEED Silver certified and feature solar panels and EV charging stations, furthering DC’s commitment to green infrastructure that benefits all communities.



“As a graduate of Spingarn High School, it is a true honor to break ground on the new DC Infrastructure Academy in this historic space. This $64 million renovation represents the next chapter of Spingarn, but one that continues its legacy of education and community,” said Department of General Services Director Delano Hunter. “With this renovation, we are preserving the historic exterior of this building while completely renovating the interior. The improvements and additions we are making to this space represents the future of our workforce, and the future of our District.”



Residents interested in DCIA trainings, or in learning more about how DCIA provides job opportunities to residents, can visit dcia.dc.gov for more information.



