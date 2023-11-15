PARANORMAL-SUSPENSE “NIGHT OF THE PHANTOM: EPISODE I” EXPLORES THE HUMAN PSYCHE AMIDST TRAGEDY AND POWER
Enter a universe where fantasy converges with the real world, eclipsing the bounds of justice and revengeYORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storyteller Carlos Manuel Reynosa draws readers into a realm where the distinctive divide between perception and reality becomes obscured. In the first installment of his thrilling saga, “Night of the Phantom: Episode I,” the influence of illusions becomes a potent force, molding truths and sculpting destinies with profound impact.
The story follows high school student Nick Solitario as he navigates the trials of bullying at school and the domestic strife with his single mother, whose emotions swing between affection and contempt. Following a harrowing beating by his school nemesis, Ice, Nick returns home to witness an unthinkable tragedy – the murder of his mother. This heartbreaking incident drives Nick into a series of events that propel him into a world where perspectives shift, and the pursuit of revenge becomes an overwhelming force.
The birth of the Phantom on that fateful night grants Nick newfound powers, thrusting him into a reality that is darker and more foreboding than he could ever envision. Driven by the desire for justice, Nick, now the Phantom, sets forth on a mission to uncover the mysteries surrounding his mother’s grievous demise. Yet, the expedition poses a crucial query: Will the Phantom’s red eyes unravel a malevolence beyond his anticipation, and what price is too high in his quest for vengeance?
Author Carlos Manuel Reynosa masterfully entwines elements of suspense and mystery, authentically delving into the deep wells of loss, defeat, anger, and the unquenchable thirst for retribution. His gripping narrative pushed the confines of lawfulness, morality, and the ramifications of wielding power. This enthralling exploration into the shadows of the human soul promises an immersive and thought-provoking literary experience to its readers.
Begin the spellbinding journey of suspense and horror in the “Night of the Phantom: Episode I” by Carlos Manuel Reynosa. Out now in digital and paperback formats on Amazon and other leading online retailers. Purchase a copy today and immerse in this engrossing masterpiece!
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+ + +1 7142495529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other