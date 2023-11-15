Public Hearing on the Striped Bass Draft Addendum II to Amendment 7 Set for December 11

Contact:

Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095

Emilie Franke (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740

November 15, 2023

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a hybrid public hearing on Striped Bass Draft Addendum II to Amendment 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023. For those wishing to attend in person, the event will be held at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.

The ASMFC is seeking public comment on management options under consideration in Striped Bass Draft Addendum II to Amendment 7 to address issues facing striped bass management. This amendment considers management measures intended to reduce fishing mortality to the target level in 2024. For the recreational fishery, the Draft Addendum proposes recreational bag and size limit options for the ocean and the Chesapeake Bay region, including options with different limits for the for-hire modes. To address concerns about recreational filleting allowances and compliance with recreational size limits, the Draft Addendum includes an option that could establish minimum requirements for states that authorize at-sea/shore-side filleting of striped bass. For the commercial fishery, the Draft Addendum proposes a quota reduction option. The Draft Addendum also proposes an option that would enable the Board to respond to the results of the stock assessment updates more quickly, via Board action, if the stock is not projected to rebuild by 2029. The Draft Addendum can be read by visiting https://asmfc.org/files/PublicInput/AtlStripedBassDraftAddendumII_PublicComment_Oct2023.pdf.

Those wishing to join the virtual hearing should register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/8740923262169445206. Virtual attendees will not be able to provide public comment without registering before the hearing, but may attend in listen-only mode by calling (631) 992-3221 and then entering the access code 895-407-507.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the Striped Bass Draft Addendum II to Amendment 7 either by attending state public hearings or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Friday, December 22, 2023 and should be mailed to Emilie Franke, FMP Coordinator, 1050 North Highland Street, Suite 200 A-N, Arlington, VA 22201, or emailed to comments@asmfc.org. Please put Striped Bass Draft Addendum II in the subject line.

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division by visiting www.wildnh.com/marine.