Auditor Fitzpatrick releases audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today released an audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance - Insurance (DCI - Insurance). The DCI - Insurance regulates the insurance industry in Missouri through enforcement of state laws.

The audit identified no findings and gave a rating of "excellent," the highest possible. The previous audit of DCI - Insurance, released in 2022, also identified no findings and gave the same rating.

"As the audit shows, the department continues to operate in a way that is efficient, transparent, and accountable to Missouri taxpayers. I commend department officials for once again having a clean audit and for the exemplary work they do to protect consumers by providing effective oversight of the insurance industry," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. 

A copy of the audit can be found here.

