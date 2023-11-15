Student delegation travels to Washington DC for 42nd MOAS General Assembly for High Schools

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts: A contingent of seven students and two teachers from St. Kitts traveled to Washington DC on Monday, November 13 to participate in the 42nd Model OAS Competition for High Schools (MOAS). The MOAS General Assembly will be conducted under the theme Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development in the Americas: Empowering the youth to be a catalyst of change from Wednesday, November 14 to Friday November 17 at the Organization of American States (OAS) Headquarters in Washington DC.

The country of discussional focus for the Kittitian delegates will be Brazil. The students have been assigned to various committees where they are expected to present a general statement and a policy paper on various current issues that are impacting Brazil.

Members of the team and the committees to which they have been assigned are:

Makalia Tucker: Chair, Committee on Hemispheric Security.

Hannah-Marie Williams: General Committee speaking on Climate Change and Clean Energy.

T’Saphyr Maynard: Committee on Hemispheric Security speaking on Cyber Security.

Javid Edwards: Committee on Juridical and Political Affairs speaking on Democracy in the Digital Era.

Megan Rodriguez-Wayland: General Committee speaking on Digital Education.

D’Jaaden Dunrod: Committee on Juridical and Political Affairs speaking on Open Government and Digital Transformation.

Tazia Williams: Committee on Hemispheric Security speaking on Transnational organized crimes.

Mr. Jelanie Belle: Teacher Facilitator and Chaperone.

Ms. Kia Guishard: Teacher Facilitator and Chaperone.