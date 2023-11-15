Austin American-Statesman Names Asure Software A Winner of the Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2023 Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, engagement, and support.



“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace by the Austin American-Statesman and are honored to be setting a strong standard for positive workplace experiences in Austin's rapidly growing business market," said Pat Goepel, Chairman & CEO for Asure. "As a Payroll & HR provider for growth-minded businesses, we understand the real impact of a people-first culture. We help small business leaders prioritize the HR best practices that not only maintain compliance, but also cultivate an engaged and empowered workforce."

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes.

