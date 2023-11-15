Amplifire Launches Accounting & Professional Services Vertical to Revolutionize Professional Development and Training

Amplifire’s entry into accounting and professional services brings advanced, brain science-powered training and next-generation content development to forward-thinking firms.

Boulder, Colorado, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplifire announces its entry into the Accounting and Professional Services vertical to revolutionize learning and development. The Amplifire platform combines advanced brain science with adaptive learning algorithms, resulting in training that is designed to meet professional regulatory requirements in less time, enabling firms to blend compliance with competence. Required training can be transformed into learning that translates to measurable performance improvement with a wealth of personalized insights and learner analytics. With a track record of success helping over 25 leading health systems in the US achieve successful learning outcomes that include cost reduction, time efficiency, skill proficiency, and improved patient care, Amplifire is now expanding its revolutionary training model to accounting and professional services.

Amplifire emerges as a comprehensive training solution for innovators in the profession to stay ahead of the curve. Firms leverage the Amplifire platform to meaningfully improve professional performance and reduce training time and cost. Firms can also elect to join the Accounting & Professional Services Alliance, a collaborative model centered around content development. All firms have access to the platform’s new artificial intelligence (AI) content capabilities, making exceptional instructional design accessible, fast, and easy. “It’s been a true privilege to partner with Amplifire in bringing this transformative technology to our accounting firm clients,” exclaims Lisa Chamberlain, CRO at LCvista.

The founding partners and members, who were instrumental in launching the Alliance and demonstrate unique initiative in the profession, include: LCvista, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), The California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), Eide Bailly, BPM LLP, Cohen & Co, Sax LLP, Spiirall, Withum, and Rea & Associates. Furthermore, Ann Lerner, former managing director at Deloitte, has joined Amplifire to lead the Accounting & Professional Services vertical.

Bob Burgin, CEO of Amplifire, expresses, “It has been an honor to collaborate with such a passionate group of firms and their learning leadership to develop this new Alliance. Together, we will have a big impact on the profession as a whole.”

“We embrace innovation to fuel our aspiration of becoming a firm of the future, and we view our partnership with Amplifire as one way to transform how we adapt learning to meet our colleagues’ needs,” says Heather Esposito, Director of Learning and Development at BPM LLP.

The Amplifire adaptive platform is reshaping the landscape for tax, audit, and professional services firms, offering an unparalleled opportunity for growth and excellence. For further insights and information, please reach out to Rebecca Kaufman at rkaufman@amplifire.com.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a next-generation adaptive learning platform with more than four billion learner interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes workforce training for critical roles. The Amplifire platform harnesses advances in cognitive and learning science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform’s adaptive algorithm guides millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable insights.

