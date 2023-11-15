SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies DocGo Inc.(DCGO) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DocGo Inc. ("DocGo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DCGO) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DocGo investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 8, 2022 and September 17, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/docgo-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=55778&wire=3

DCGO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services, the very services contemplated by the relocation contract between the Company and New York City; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DocGo during the relevant time frame, you have until December 26, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

