NorCal Home of Famed Tech Entrepreneur, Jack McCauley, to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

14-acre vineyard estate with potential revenues NorCal Home of Famed Tech Entrepreneur, Jack McCauley Exclusive Bordeaux Estates Resort-style pool and outdoor entertaining pavilion Boutique winery producing 95-point rated wines

"I fell in love with the home because of the beautiful vineyards, unparalleled privacy, and the incredible design by Mark Shatz, architect and designer for The Four Seasons," said seller Jack McCauley” — Jack McCauley

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This expansive Pleasanton, California estate sits on 14 acres with an award winning private vineyard and a resort-style backyard designed by renowned architect Mark Schatz. Currently listed for $8.998 million, 1333 Montrose Place is scheduled to be auctioned next month with starting bids expected between $2.8 million and $5.5 million with No Reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. In cooperation with Joseph Sabeh of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, bidding will open 30 November and culminate on 14 December. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Jack McCauley is an American tech engineer, inventor, and designer who is famed for being the chief engineer for the Guitar Hero video game series along with being the co-founder of Oculus VR, which was eventually acquired by Facebook.

"I fell in love with the home because of the beautiful vineyards, unparalleled privacy, and the incredible design by Mark Shatz, architect and designer for The Four Seasons," said seller Jack McCauley. "Along the way, my family expanded and I plan to move closer to my grandkids and pass the reins to another owner to enjoy this amazing property"

A grand entrance welcomes into a bright, sunlight interior—the open floor plan brings people together for casual gatherings and more formal affairs. No matter the festivities, everything flows outdoors to enjoy the East Bay’s Mediterranean climate. This estate offers an incredible backyard entertaining oasis worthy of a five-star resort designed by Mark Schatz, respected for his work on various Four Seasons Resorts. Tall Canary Islands palms shade the swimming pool and deck. Waterfalls, grottos, and graceful curves elevate the pool-going experience for guests. Outdoor amenities include the pergola-shaded hot tub, a fire pit, private putting green, open-air kitchen pavilion, and poolside bar. The vineyard and rolling hills of the property surround the backyard offering total privacy. The estate comes with an established award-winning boutique winery and tasting room, producing consistently high quality wines and potential revenue, all ready for loving stewardship.

“This estate, located in Amador Wine Country, was meticulously designed with no detail missed,” listing agent Joseph Sabeh of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty said. “From the award-winning vineyard to the luxurious resort-style pool, properties like this are rare and we are thrilled to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to write the future of this great estate.”

This property is in Bordeaux Estates, a new and exclusive Pleasanton community of expansive properties surrounded by vineyards. Though the Tri-Valley region is fast-growing, Pleasanton retains a small-town feel. The town has been named one of the best places to live in Money magazine, where you can enjoy art, dining, culture, and winery hopping. With more than 1,200 acres of public parks and green space, Pleasanton is also a beautiful place to explore on foot or by two wheels. From Del Valle and Pleasanton Ridge regional parks to Mount Diablo, there’s no shortage of picturesque spots to hike, bike, swim, fish, and enjoy the great outdoors. The estate is less than 10 minutes from The Club at Ruby Hill, a Jack Niklaus Signature course. Pleasanton benefits from a convenient location with public transportation options. Two BART rapid transit stations are within a 15-minute drive, and you are close to the junction of I-580 and I-680 for effortless commuting to Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

1333 Montrose Place is available for showings on Saturdays and Sundays 1–4 PM by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

