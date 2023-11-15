Online Lawyer license renewal available starting Nov. 15

Online license renewal for currently licensed lawyers and for pro hac vice admitted lawyers is available starting today, November 15, 2023. Today, a notice will be sent to lawyers eligible to renew a license. Please watch for that notice. Lawyers have options to pay online, pay by mail, or note that your organization (law firm, agency, etc.) will be paying for you. The link to renew a license is:

https://northdakotacourtsystem.submittable.com/submit

A guide is available here to assist you if needed. This is the first year of online renewals, and we welcome any feedback to barexaminers@ndcourts.gov.

Lawyers have until December 31, 2023, to pay fees for 2024.