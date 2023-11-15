South Carolina Department of Education and Community Partners To Unveil 2024 African American History Calendar

The South Carolina Department of Education and its esteemed community partners will unveil the 2024 South Carolina African American History Calendar in a special celebration on November 27 at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia.

First created in 1989 by Southern Bell (now AT&T), the 12-month calendar profiles individuals from across the state who have had a positive, compelling impact on South Carolina and, often, across the country.

"The 2024 South Carolina African American History Calendar is one filled with inspiring stories of the extraordinary impact esteemed sons and daughters of our beloved Palmetto State have made locally, nationally, and even globally,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “With each page turned, my hope for readers is that they are encouraged and motivated to create positive change in their communities – just like our featured honorees have done in their lives.”

This event is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available for those unable to attend the ceremony in-person beginning at 7:00 p.m. at SCAfricanAmerican.com.

The 2024 calendar cover is graced by one of South Carolina and America’s most inspirational daughters – Mary McLeod Bethune.

This year's calendar highlights 10 extraordinary individuals, an influential couple, and a landmark court case that have enriched South Carolina’s history and been ambassadors for the state. The honorees featured in the 2024 calendar are:

A’ja Wilson

Brown v. School District No. 20, Charleston

Jackie Whitmore

John Scott, Jr.

Clifton Newman

Leola Robinson

Lonnie Randolph

Arthur Gregg

Mac Arthur Goodwin

Modie & DeLaris Risher

Tommy Preston, Jr.

Wilhelmina Johnson

Thousands of calendars are printed and distributed to schools to shine a light on South Carolina's extraordinarily rich African American history. The biographies and timeline of important dates printed in the calendar are also preserved online and thanks to accompanying lesson plans, are used by educators from across the state in classroom instruction. Over the past three decades, the project has developed into a virtual hall of fame and attracts attention from around the nation.

In addition to the South Carolina Department of Education, the sponsors who make the calendar possible include AT&T, Dominion Energy, South Carolina ETV, and the University of South Carolina.

The 2024 calendar will be available online and members of the public will be able to download the calendar electronically or submit orders for hard copies. For more information about previous editions of the calendar, including biographies of past honorees and resources for educators, please visit SCAfricanAmerican.com.