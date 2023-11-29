When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 08, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 15, 2023 Product Type: Dietary Supplements

Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Glyburide and Metformin Company Name: SugarMDs, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description SugarMD Advanced Glucose Support, Dietary Supplement

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE –November 8, 2023 – Maryland Heights, MO, SugarMDs, LLC is voluntarily recalling Lot: 22165-003 Advance Glucose Support Supplement in 60, 120 and 180 count bottles to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to be tainted with glyburide and metformin. Glyburide and Metformin are active ingredients found in several FDA-approved prescription drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes. Products containing glyburide and metformin cannot be marketed as dietary supplements. Advanced Glucose Support Supplement is an unapproved new drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

Risk Statement:

Glyburide may pose serious and potentially life-threatening risks to consumers because this ingredient may result in unsafe drops in blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia). Common symptoms of hypoglycemia include fast heartbeat, shaking, sweating, nervousness or anxiety, irritability or confusion, dizziness, drowsiness, headache and hunger. Hypoglycemia may quickly become severe, resulting in seizures, coma or death.

Metformin may pose a serious risk to consumers because this ingredient can cause a rare but serious side effect called lactic acidosis (a build-up of lactic acid in the blood) that can cause death if untreated. Symptoms of lactic acidosis include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, body aches, respiratory distress, abdominal pain and fast, deep breathing. Metformin may also cause hypoglycemia when taken together with other medications to lower blood sugar.

To date, SugarMDs LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

This tainted Advanced Glucose Support is marketed as a dietary supplement and is packaged in:

60 count bottle : UPC code 00195893927678 (UPC code located below the "Supplement Facts" panel)

120 count bottle: UPC code 00195893546978

180 count bottle: UPC code 00195893999576

An example product label can be found below:

The affected Advanced Glucose Support lots include the following:

Lot# 22165-003 EXP: 09/2024

The product was distributed Nationwide in the US -through internet sales via amazon.com and sugarmds.com.

SugarMDs LLC is notifying its distributors and customers by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should stop using and return to place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact SugarMDs LLC by 561-462-5053 or feedback@sugarmds.com Monday through Friday from 9 am - 5 pm Eastern Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.