FOWPAL Attends Summit of the World Protection Forum in San Marino

The 5th World Protection Forum held in the Republic of San Marino successfully concluded on November 11, 2023

San Marino’s Economy Minister Fabio Righi rang the Bell of World Peace and Love and made a wish for peace.

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), presented the Key to the Heart to San Marino’s Economy Minister Fabio Righi, left.