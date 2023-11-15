November 15 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Reminds Voters of Deadline to Fix Signature Discrepancies, Additional Remaining Election Dates

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Jena Griswold

Secretary of State

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, November 15, 2023 - Today is the last day for Colorado voters with signature or ID deficiencies to fix – or “cure” – these issues. Voters with a signature or ID deficiency have been contacted directly by their County Clerk notifying them of the issue and how to fix it.

Colorado voters can fix these issues using a smart phone and the TXT2Cure program by texting the word Colorado to 2VOTE (28683) and clicking on the link they receive as a reply. Voters may still check the status of their ballot using Colorado’s BallotTrax system.

“November 7 marked another successful and secure election for Colorado voters! After Election Day, there is still work to be done by election officials to ensure every vote is counted,” said Secretary Griswold. “I want to thank our hardworking election officials and workers across Colorado who continue to ensure this election meets the high standards Coloradans deserve when casting a ballot.”

Secretary of State Jena Griswold is also reminding Coloradans of remaining important dates in the 2023 Coordinated Election. Upcoming key election dates include: