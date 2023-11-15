November 15 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Reminds Voters of Deadline to Fix Signature Discrepancies, Additional Remaining Election Dates
Denver, November 15, 2023 - Today is the last day for Colorado voters with signature or ID deficiencies to fix – or “cure” – these issues. Voters with a signature or ID deficiency have been contacted directly by their County Clerk notifying them of the issue and how to fix it.
Colorado voters can fix these issues using a smart phone and the TXT2Cure program by texting the word Colorado to 2VOTE (28683) and clicking on the link they receive as a reply. Voters may still check the status of their ballot using Colorado’s BallotTrax system.
“November 7 marked another successful and secure election for Colorado voters! After Election Day, there is still work to be done by election officials to ensure every vote is counted,” said Secretary Griswold. “I want to thank our hardworking election officials and workers across Colorado who continue to ensure this election meets the high standards Coloradans deserve when casting a ballot.”
Secretary of State Jena Griswold is also reminding Coloradans of remaining important dates in the 2023 Coordinated Election. Upcoming key election dates include:
- November 15 – Last day for voters to fix their ballot if their county has notified them of a signature discrepancy or ID deficiency.
- November 15 – Last day for military and overseas ballots to be received by county clerks.
- November 17 – Deadline for the Secretary of State’s Office to establish the 20-digit random seed for the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit and notify counties of the ballots selected for audit.
- November 28 – Deadline for county audit boards to report results of the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit to the Secretary of State’s Office.
- November 29 – Deadline for county canvass boards to submit the official abstract of votes cast to the Secretary of State’s Office.
- November 29 – Deadline for candidates or political organizations to request a permissive recount.
- December 1 – Deadline for the Secretary of State to order mandatory recounts as appropriate.
- December 4 – Deadline for the Secretary of State’s Office to compile results and for the Secretary of State to certify the election.
- December 8 – Deadline for completion of a mandatory recount, if required.
- December 12 – Deadline for completion of a permissive recount, if requested by a candidate or political organization.