Margaret Liu Collins Inspires Transformation Through Faith and Generosity
Collins donates copies of Second Edition of "God is Good" to the Prison Book Program, offering a beacon of hope for those facing challenges and struggles.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret Liu Collins, acclaimed author and influential figure, brings forth a profound exploration of faith and its transformative impact on everyday life in her book, "God is Good (Revised Second Edition)". This inspiring narrative challenges prevailing misconceptions about God, revealing a loving and caring Heavenly Father who desires safety, joy, health, and prosperity for all of His children.
In this edition, Collins delves even deeper into her personal story, recounting her experiences growing up in war-torn China and navigating the challenges of gender discrimination, societal expectations as a woman, and a tumultuous marriage with two young children in tow.
Her poignant narrative, both moving and inspiring, highlights how the author discovered the power of seeking, recognizing, and heeding God's voice—a journey that led her to embrace a life abundant with spiritual riches, financial prosperity, exuberant health, and loving relationships.
In a heartfelt gesture, Collins is donating 25 copies of "God is Good (Revised Second Edition)" to the Prison Book Program in Massachusetts. This donation includes 15 English copies, 5 Spanish copies, and 5 Chinese copies. By sharing her uplifting narrative, Collins aims to bring hope and inspiration to individuals within the correctional system, offering a source of solace and encouragement.
Margaret Liu Collins, recognized by the San Francisco Business Times in 2011 as one of the "150 Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business," is not just an author but a living testament to the transformative power of faith. Her commitment to sharing the Good News about God permeates every facet of her life, from intimate family moments to business practices, philanthropy, and leadership in her Christian community.
This second edition of "God is Good (Revised Second Edition)" by Margaret Liu Collins serves as an inspirational guide for anyone on a journey toward spiritual enrichment and transformation, and is now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide.
