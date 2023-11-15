Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,303 in the last 365 days.

STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Abbott Cooper PLLC Continues Investigation Into Possible Violations Of Fiduciary Duty By The Board Of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) (“LL Flooring” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether LL Flooring’s stockholders have been injured due to any violations of fiduciary duty, including in connection with the failure of LL Flooring’s board of directors to engage with F9 Investments, LLC and other potential acquirers in a timely manner.

LL Flooring stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.

Abbott Cooper PLLC is dedicated to shareholders’ rights and empowering shareholders through strategic counsel and legal advocacy. For additional information about Abbott Cooper PLLC, please visit www.abbottlawyer.com.

CONTACT:

Abbott Cooper PLLC
J. Abbott R. Cooper, Esq.
(475) 333-0674
www.abbottlawyer.com

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Primary Logo

You just read:

STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Abbott Cooper PLLC Continues Investigation Into Possible Violations Of Fiduciary Duty By The Board Of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more