First Permanent Court of Arbitration Vietnam Conference held in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, November 15 -

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) and the Vietnam Association of International Law (VSIL) co-organised the first PCA Việt Nam Conference in Hà Nội on November 15.

The event was held on the occasion of the first anniversary of the opening of the PCA Office in Hà Nội, which is the fifth of its kind in the world along with the PCA headquarters in the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Participants at the event discussed measures to build trust among countries, new issues and trends in international investment, energy transition, the current situation, and the outlook of international commercial arbitration in Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ said that Việt Nam supports the PCA's activities and actively promotes cooperation with the PCA through its representative office in Hà Nội.

In the Resolution commemorating the 125th anniversary of the PCA, Việt Nam and other countries at the United Nations General Assembly recognised the PCA's role in promoting peaceful measures to solve international disputes, including conciliating measures in addition to arbitration procedures.

He said that Việt Nam respects basic principles of international law, including the principle of peaceful solution of international disputes.

To perfect the socialist rule-governed state, Việt Nam needs an effective legal system with a force of qualified lawyers, extensive international integration, and a dynamic legal environment.

Marcin Czepelak, Secretary General of the PCA, thanked the Government of Việt Nam, ministries, and agencies for supporting the PCA Office during the past year.

He emphasised that the conference reflected the PCA's fundamental values of peace, legal principles, and prosperity, creating opportunities for policymakers, experts, legal practitioners, and businesses to discuss recent developments in conciliation procedures between countries, dispute resolution procedures by arbitration between countries and investors as well as among businesses.

Regarding the operation of the PCA Office in Hà Nội in the past year, it dealt with nearly 30 cases, had activities to connect with the lawyer and arbitrator community in Việt Nam, and held training courses for employees of ministries, agencies, and State-owned corporations in Việt Nam.

In the coming time, through its office in Hà Nội, the PCA hopes to continue to collaborate with Vietnamese agencies in improving regulations on arbitration proceedings to help them meet international standards and create a favourable environment for international arbitration in Việt Nam.

Czepelak expected that the PCA Vietnam Conference to become an annual event and Việt Nam will become an arbitration venue in cases handled by the PCA. VNS