Rishi Sunak backed himself into a corner with the Rwanda plan – as Suella Braverman warned

The policy was based on the huge and hopeful assumption that it would deter asylum seekers from making the journey across the Channel, even if only a small number would actually be sent to Rwanda. But there is still no evidence that this would have been the case, even had the policy been implemented without a hitch.

Legalities aside, the Rwanda policy would only ever have applied to a small fraction of the people arriving in the UK by small boats. The most generous estimates suggested Rwanda could have accepted around 1,000 people, a figure dwarfed by 27,000 people who crossed the Channel this year so far. It is true Rwanda had placed no cap on the scheme, but it was unlikely to build the infrastructure required to increase capacity unless it was clear people would be sent from the UK, and regardless that would have taken time to develop.

The Rwanda policy was unveiled 18 months ago. As we and many others have argued, the scheme was never going to 'stop the boats' – and the Supreme Court has now confirmed that the policy is unlawful, at least in its current form. The onus is now on the government to set out what it believes can be done to make the policy lawful, but the judgement means the policy cannot go ahead anytime soon – and not in time for the general election most likely next year.

The Supreme Court was keen to note that its judgement did not mean the government could not, in the future, overcome the risk that asylum seekers would be sent, by Rwanda, to an unsafe country (known as ‘refoulement’). But, given the breadth of evidence the court cited in support of its judgement – including more than 100 examples of refoulement from Rwanda, some of which occurred even after the agreement with UK government – this would require substantial changes to the policy. Sunak has said the government is working on a new treaty with Rwanda. But that, and any subsequent legal tests, is not realistically going to happen this side of the general election.

Braverman and others on the right of the Conservative Party have responded by calling for the UK to override the European Convention of Human Rights and any other international obligations or domestic policy that would block the policy. Sunak's appointment of James Cleverly as home secretary sends a strong signal that he does not wish to take this path; Cleverly has previously argued in favour of continued adherence to the ECHR. The prime minister has said that he would be prepared to revisit domestic and international legal obligations if other efforts fail but, again, that is unlikely to happen ahead of the election.

The government could try to strike 'Rwanda-style' agreements with other countries. The Home Office is reportedly negotiating with at least two governments. But these negotiations also take time. And any future deals would face similar legal tests as those to which the Rwanda policy has been subject. They, too, are highly unlikely to be deliverable before the election, if ever.

In the meantime, the Home Office has been unable to implement most of the Illegal Migration Act. Around 12,000 people have arrived in the UK by small boat since it made all such people potentially ‘inadmissible’ for asylum. These asylum seekers are stuck in the UK, mostly without the right to work, under threat of being deemed permanently inadmissible for asylum, and with little prospect of being removed to another country. This fundamental gap in the policy creates a limbo that is the worst of both worlds: it is harmful to the asylum seekers involved and expensive for the state to maintain.