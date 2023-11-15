DEADLINE ALERT for AAP, KVUE, CGRN, NKLA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP)

Class Period: November 16, 2022 – May 30, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements because they: (1) misrepresented the efficacy of AAP’s strategic pricing initiative and the impact of price reductions; (2) omitted and/or concealed the negative impacts of the pricing initiative; (3) provided investors with an overly optimistic perception of AAP’s operations; (4) created the false impression that inflation and macroeconomic factors had an insubstantial impact on the Company’s margins; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE)

Class Period: May 2023 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known; (2) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007; (3) while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN; OTC: CGRNQ)

Class Period: June 14, 2021 – September 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had engaged in “bill and hold transactions” with customers; (2) that these transactions were not reported pursuant to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”); (3) that, “as a result of apparent errors primarily related to revenue recognition associated with bill and hold transactions” the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report certain financial results and was reasonably likely to restate its financial statements; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

Class Period: February 24, 2022 – September 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 12, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company maintained deficient safety and structural controls related to its manufacturing of battery components; (2) the foregoing deficiencies rendered Nikola’s vehicles unsafe to operate and thus unusable, thereby raising the likelihood of a product recall; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

