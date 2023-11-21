Submit Release
REMINDER: N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Nov. 27 by web conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet Nov. 27 by web conference to continue their work on sea level rise and inlet hazard areas. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may listen by computer or phone. 
WHO:       CRC Science Panel
WHAT:    Meeting  
WHEN:    Monday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.
WHERE:  Webex
                  Join by computer here.
                  Webinar number (access code): 2423 331 9651 
                  Webinar password: SCIENCE123 (72436231 from phones)
                    
                  Join by phone:
                  1-415-655-0003 US Toll
                  Webinar number (access code): 2423 331 9651 
                  Webinar password: SCIENCE123 (72436231 from phones)

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov.  Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.
The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.
