REMINDER: N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Nov. 27 by web conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet Nov. 27 by web conference to continue their work on sea level rise and inlet hazard areas. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may listen by computer or phone.

WHO: CRC Science Panel

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Webex

Join by computer here.

Webinar number (access code): 2423 331 9651

Webinar password: SCIENCE123 (72436231 from phones)



Join by phone:

1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

