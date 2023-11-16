Seat Covers Unlimited Introduces New Quilted Variations of Popular Neo-Sport and Leatherette Covers
Received my Ranger seat covers in 2 wks as expected. I have to say i put the covers on and i can not believe how great they fit and look!!! The covers are very, very well made.”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seat Covers Unlimited, a premier provider of high-quality, custom-made seat covers in the automotive industry, is proud to announce the release of new variations of its highly demanded Neo-Sport (Neoprene https://t.co/Lxif8TlzrQ ) and Leatherette (vegan, faux leather) seat cover lines. These latest additions bring a fresh wave of customization options for automotive enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike, enhancing vehicle interiors with both comfort and elegance.
— Satisfied customer of Seat Covers Unlimited Larry
Building on the success of their widely popular Neo-Sport quilted seat covers and Leatherette quilted seat cover collections, Seat Covers Unlimited has expanded the range to include an array of new colors, patterns, and trim options. "Our customers spoke, and we listened," says company spokesperson Ben Bodrero. "These new variations are all about providing even more choices to our clientele, allowing them to personalize their vehicle interiors to match their unique style."
The Neo-Sport line, known for its water-resistant and durable neoprene material, now features additional sporty accents and stitching options, giving car owners the ability to add a personal touch to their seat covers while maintaining the product's renowned protection and comfort.
Similarly, the expanded Leatherette collection includes a more diverse color palette and textures that mimic the luxurious feel of genuine leather, providing an upscale look without the premium price. "We're excited to offer the rich experience of a custom leather interior that’s accessible to more of our customers," added Mr. Bodrero.
Satisfied customer Larry had this to say about his experience, “Received my Ranger seat covers in 2 wks as expected. I have to say i put the covers on and i can not believe how great they fit and look!!! The covers are very, very well made. I am so impressed i can't quite explain my excitement for the new look of my truck with your professionally made seat covers. Also they were not any more difficult to install than expected either. Any one with hands can handle the task. GREAT JOB UNLIMITED!!!” Ranger seat covers can be found at, https://www.seatcoversunlimited.com/Ford-Ranger-Pick-Up-Mini.html
Both the Neo-Sport and Leatherette seat covers are designed with precision to ensure a perfect fit for a wide variety of vehicle makes and models. They're easy to install, protect the original upholstery from wear and tear, and are ideal for car owners looking to upgrade their vehicle’s interior.
Customers can view the new line and make purchases directly on the Seat Covers Unlimited website, where a comprehensive fit guide is also available to ensure the perfect selection for any vehicle. To celebrate the release, Seat Covers Unlimited is offering an exclusive promotional discount for the first month following the launch.
About Seat Covers Unlimited: Founded in 1986, Seat Covers Unlimited has been at the forefront of the custom seat cover industry for over 37 years. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company proudly manufactures its products in the USA, ensuring superior craftsmanship and support for American jobs.
For additional information on the new product variations or to place an order, please visit https://www.seatcoversunlimited.com. See the previous release about Camo seat covers, https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/seat-covers-unlimited-unveils-new-stylish-camo-patterns-for-protecting-factory-seats-947826fef6c9d4aaccc770e3836d9750
