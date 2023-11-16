AFRICA FASHION INTERNATIONAL (AFI) PROPELS JOBURG FASHION WEEK TO NEW HEIGHTS

Joburg Fashion Week Showcase

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa Fashion International (AFI), the continent's premier fashion entity, achieved resounding success with the seamless execution of the 16th edition of Joburg Fashion Week from 8-11 November 2023, held at the forum | the campus in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The event served as a convergence of style, culture, technology, and commerce, providing a captivating showcase of the finest in African fashion, beauty, music, and technology, while delivering an exceptional retail experience.

Situated in Johannesburg, the vibrant cultural hub of the African continent, the city has long been a magnet for creative minds globally. Joburg Fashion Week has evolved into a potent catalyst, solidifying the city's pivotal role in the global creative industry.

In today's dynamic world, where fashion, art, music, and film are increasingly recognized as the vanguard of cultural exports from Africa, Joburg Fashion Week stands as a beacon in the African fashion arena. Designers from across the continent actively vie for a coveted spot on its prestigious runways.

The roster of showcased designers featured industry heavyweights such as Gavin Rajah, David Tlale, SCALO by Sello Medupe, and the return of Bongiwe Walaza after a 12-year hiatus from the fashion scene. Emerging talents, including Malondie, Masango, Bathini Designs, Indoni Fashion House, and Tumi Captivating, passionately made a case for their inclusion on the Joburg Fashion Week schedule. Pan-African representation was prominent with designers like Niger’s Alia Bare; Botswana’s Kaylaamiel Creations and Nguo; and the DRC’s Urban Zulu, whose designer, Papy Kaluw, conveyed a powerful message about the country’s challenges.

Joburg Fashion Week also marked the revival of the AFI Prive brand, in collaboration

with HUAWEI WATCH GT 4.

Under AFI's development pillar, the event featured shows by the AFI Fastrack 2023 finalists, a student fashion show by Tshwane University of Technology, and the AFI Masterclass.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Africa Fashion International, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Africa Fashion International has strategically positioned itself as a leader in Africa. We've been deliberate about showcasing Pan-African fashion designers and creatives. Through our development programs like AFI Fastrack, we have significantly contributed to the growth of African designers. We've taken African fashion to the world, made an impact on the global fashion industry, and formed strategic partnerships that have propelled our mission to make African brands globally renowned."

Joburg Fashion Week emerged as a focal point for fashion and retail, affording attendees the unique opportunity to acquire the latest garments fresh from the runway.

The convergence of music and fashion was a major part of Joburg Fashion Week. Attendees enjoyed the showstopping performances by renowned musicians, Lloyiso, Young Stunna, Zakes Bantwini and Mafikizolo during the four-day fashion extravaganza.

As Africa's leading fashion entity, AFI has firmly established itself as the driving force behind Africa's fashion industry. With Joburg Fashion Week, AFI is seamlessly connecting creativity with commerce, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across the fashion value chain. AFI's unwavering commitment to nurturing African talent and elevating the continent's fashion industry has set Joburg Fashion Week on a trajectory for even greater success and global recognition.