Motosumo Taps Gympass to Democratize Connected Indoor Cycling in Corporate Wellness Space
Motosumo app icon
Motosumo, a pioneer in connected indoor cycling, today announced a partnership with Gympass, the leading corporate wellness platform.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motosumo, a pioneer in connected indoor cycling, today announced a partnership with Gympass, the leading corporate wellness platform, to revolutionize how employees worldwide engage with wellbeing. This collaboration brings interactive, social indoor cycling experiences to Gympass users, fostering lasting wellness habits.
“Cycling is more than just exercise; it’s a community. We’re excited to bring our live and interactive, instructor-led indoor cycling to Gympass's global user base,” says Motosumo CEO and Co-founder, Kresten Juel Jensen. “Our tech transforms any stationary bike into a smart bike, democratizing access to something new that, until now, required high-end equipment. This partnership takes it a step further by bringing Motosumo to Gympass’s 15,000 clients and their employees.”
Gympass members across the US and Europe can now access Motosumo's premium cycling experience. Simply access the Motosumo app through Gympass, connect it to any stationary bike, and enjoy a premium, interactive ride.
“At Gympass, our mission is to make wellbeing universal by offering the best network of gyms, studios, classes, personal trainers, and wellness apps - all in one employee benefit,” said Massi Sardi, VP of Partnerships at Gympass. “With the addition of Motosumo, we're expanding our partner network to offer a connected, interactive cycling experience, further empowering people on their personal wellbeing journey and creating a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce.”
Beyond its social and gamified features that make cycling fun and engaging, the Motosumo app offers advanced tracking metrics like cadence, calories, and distance. Heart rate monitors and power meters can also be connected through Bluetooth. Gympass members can enjoy the full Motosumo experience, from real-time classes and fun competitions to organizing corporate, fundraising, or other cycling-specific events. Since the app can be used anywhere on any bike, employees working remotely or traveling can also keep up their cycling if they have access to a bike.
This new alliance taps into the rising demand for interactive corporate wellness experiences. Kresten Juel Jensen comments, "This partnership is a proud milestone for Motosumo. We're delivering what the market wants: accessible, high-quality, connected indoor cycling, now available to a global audience through Gympass. This collaboration significantly broadens the reach and offerings of both companies."
About Motosumo
Founded in Denmark, Motosumo leverages cutting-edge technology to redefine indoor cycling. Unlike other platforms, Motosumo uses smartphone motion sensors to provide real-time fitness metrics on any stationary bike. The app, awarded by Women’s Health in their 2022 Fitness Awards and rated 4.8/5 across major app stores, offers members access to live and on-demand classes, a robust social community, and more. With Motosumo, experience high-quality, connected cycling wherever you are.
About Gympass
Gympass is the most loved corporate wellness platform, offering the best network of gyms, studios, classes, personal trainers, and wellness apps - all in one employee benefit. More than 15,000 companies use Gympass to help their employees move, eat, sleep, and feel better with access to fitness and wellness partners in subscriptions that cost up to 50% less than traditional memberships. Gympass more than doubles the number of employees engaged with wellness. This widespread participation results in workforces that are 40% less likely to turnover and save their companies up to 35% on healthcare costs.
