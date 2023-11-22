The Rise of DCT Technology Solutions in Clinical Trials

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FDA defines decentralized clinical trials as “those executed through telemedicine and mobile/local healthcare providers, using processes and technologies that differ from the traditional clinical trial model.” In a decentralized clinical trial, part or all of the protocol occurs away from the primary study site. It is believed that decentralized clinical trial is the future of clinical trials and we cannot help but agree. One of the major reasons being that this facilitates participant recruitment and retention.

The following are examples of solutions available to ensure a smooth decentralized clinical trial.

Patient reported Outcome Assessment: This technology enabled solution involves intuitive apps that allows patients to seamlessly provide reported outcomes.

Direct-to-patient services: This approach gives the patient flexibility of where the assessment should be performed.

E-Consent: Patients can easily get the e-consent on their gadgets with a user-friendly interface, enabling flexibility and a simplicity of the consent form.

ClinFocus has technology enabled processes that help drives decentralized clinical trials and ensures collection of quality data that is good for any kind of analysis.

