15 November 2023

Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan were discussed

On November 15, 2023, negotiations were held between the Co-Chairs of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees on Economic Cooperation R.Meredov and H.Tsubai.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on key areas of the current cooperation agenda, as well as a wide range of interaction on promising aspects of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation.

R.Meredov emphasized the stable and long-term nature of the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Japan. At the same time, it was stated that an important place in the expansion of trade and economic ties is given to the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees on Economic Cooperation.

During the meeting, the views were exchanged on the implementation of the agreements reached at the 14th meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese Committee on Economic Cooperation, which took place in December last year in Tokyo.

The parties also expressed a common opinion on the need to update the Roadmap to the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of infrastructure, signed between the Ministry of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of economy, trade and industry of Japan.

In addition, during the negotiations, attention was focused on the further development of cooperation in the field of energy, gas chemical and oil refining industries, transport and communications, and environmental issues.