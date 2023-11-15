Ferrari Trento to Make a Splash in Las Vegas with the Inaugural Grand Prix
Logo compilation of F1 and Ferrari Trento
The Official Toast of Formula 1® will be flowing in Las Vegas hotspots during race week
The city of Las Vegas, with its pulsing energy and incomparable nightlife, will be a fantastic host for this unique Grand Prix”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formula 1® is coming to town, and the city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wine is the official toast of Formula 1® celebrations through 2025.
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
“The city of Las Vegas, with its pulsing energy and incomparable nightlife, will be a fantastic host for this unique Grand Prix," said Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento's President and CEO. "The growing popularity of Formula 1® in this country is truly remarkable, bringing the third Grand Prix in the United States to Las Vegas and, along with it, fans from all over the country and the world.”
Ferrari Trento will grace the podium at the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX with dedicated bottles of the F1® Brut. For the occasion, Ferrari Trento has also released the F1® Las Vegas Edition, a Blanc de Blancs cuvée, made from a strict selection of 100% Chardonnay grapes grown sustainably and handpicked on the slopes of Trentino, in the heart of the Italian Alps.
An estimated 40,000 bottles of Ferrari Trento will be opened throughout the three-day race period. Approximately half of these will be enjoyed in F1® hospitality areas - including the most prestigious one, the Paddock Club™, and the Champions Club - and the rest in hotel resorts, bars and restaurants. Here are main attractions where locals and visitors will be able to celebrate like the champions with Ferrari Trento:
• Ferrari Trento will be poured by the glass at the MGM Bellagio resort's restaurants and bars and at the Fountain Club Activation, the 8,000-person grandstand and private suite pavilion built over the Bellagio Fountains and right on the track. The end of the race will culminate with a service toast from a 3-liter bottle in the enclosed Suite area, when the drivers will stop here for a photo opportunity, before heading to the Podium Ceremony.
• Eataly Las Vegas will host special pours of the Ferrari F1® Las Vegas Edition and a limited-time Ferrari Trento experience featuring four Trentodoc wines from November through March. Additionally, a red carpet for a commemorative photo area located by the main Las Vegas Boulevard entrance will be rolled out for photo opportunities with the same Ferrari F1® Podium Jeroboam that accompanies the celebrations of the winning drivers.
• At the Four Seasons, a Ferrari Trento Lounge with a breathtaking of Ferrari’s family-owned vineyards will welcome guests in a relaxed set-up and with the opportunity to enjoy the Trentodoc bubbles.
• At the Virgin, two Ferrari Trento-branded bars will greet guests on the way to the Paddock Club.
• The Wynn Club, which surrounds the Champions Podium, will serve Jeroboams (the large podium bottles) to its top 100 VIP guests, each of whom will have a Jeroboam in hand to celebrate the winners.
• With some of the best views of the track and the strip straightaway, Drai’s will serve Ferrari Brut as the featured sparkling wine during race week. The $10,000 per day ticket holders will enjoy Trentodoc bubbles in a Ferrari Trento-bedecked atmosphere.
• Each day in the amphitheater of its European Couture area, Neiman Marcus will host a VIP Customer Appreciation Experience, where Ferrari Trento will be served from a 12-liter Balthazar on a V-Canter pouring device.
• Caesar’s will have three winner's podiums in the lobby area, where guests can take their photos with a Ferrari Podium Jeroboam.
• All of the major bars, restaurants and VIP suites at the MGM Cosmopolitan will serve Ferrari Trento during race week.
• House of Robb, hosted by Robb Report, is a private oasis amidst the activity. Held between November 11th and 16th, this immersive experience offers insights into the ever-changing luxury market, including how Formula 1® is becoming a key driver. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Ferrari F1® Las Vegas Edition and can experience guided tastings of Ferrari Trento Reserves.
Ferrari Trento is proud to support Keep Memory Alive, a foundation based in Las Vegas, whose mission is to provide enhanced treatments, and ultimately cures, for patients and their families suffering from neurocognitive disorders and raise awareness and funds to support the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX Ferrari Trento Podium Jeroboam will be signed by the three winning drivers and will go up for auction on F1® Authentics, the home of official F1 memorabilia.
Formula 1® has appointed Ferrari Trento as its Official Toast globally, both because it is one of the world’s most-renowned producers of sparkling wines and in recognition of its long and respected history. The family-owned winery located in the Italian Alps, is a global leader in traditional method sparkling wine, having crafted its Trentodoc wines for over a century with such attention to quality as to become known as Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence. This November also marks a monumental achievement for Ferrari: its sixth win of “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” at the prestigious Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships.
About Ferrari Trento
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
For more information, please visit https://www.ferraritrento.com/en
