YachtWave Boat / Yacht Management App Introduces Equipment Management Feature
Boat / Yacht Management App enables boat owner to better manage their boats with no subscription fees or advertising.
This feature is a testament to our commitment to revolutionize the boat ownership experience and will empower boat owners and managers to manage their vessels more efficiently.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YachtWave, a leader in yacht / boat management software proudly announces the launch of its latest feature, Equipment Management, designed to streamline and enhance the management of marine vessels for boat owners, yacht managers, and yacht brokers.
— Captain John O’Keefe, YachtWave’s founder
For boat owners, the new feature offers a comprehensive solution to oversee and maintain their vessel's equipment. It eliminates the hassle using spreadsheets to keep track of various pieces of equipment, from safety gear to sophisticated navigation systems. Combined with YachtWave’s other capabilities, this feature also simplifies maintenance by providing timely reminders and scheduling options, ensuring that boats are always in pristine condition and ready for the sea.
Yacht managers benefit from the Equipment Management feature’s ability to efficiently handle multiple vessels. The feature streamlines the process of overseeing fleet equipment, ensuring consistent maintenance and operation across all boats. Furthermore, for yacht brokers, this feature is a powerful tool in enhancing their sales and client relationship strategies. With detailed, up-to-date information on a yacht's equipment and maintenance history at their fingertips, brokers can provide potential buyers with a comprehensive overview of a vessel’s condition. This transparency aids in building trust and credibility with clients.
For more information about YachtWave and its full range of features, please visit www.yachtwave.com. Follow @yachtwaveapp on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with its continued innovation in the boating industry.
