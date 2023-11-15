WalkMe Announces Winners of Annual Realizer Awards

Awards recognize companies and industry leaders reaching new heights through Digital Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Inc. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced the four winners of its annual Realizer Awards. Selected from a pool of 13 finalists, the four winners were determined through a crowdsourced voting process held between October 25 and November 8, 2023. The 13 finalists were unveiled and honored during WalkMe’s annual event, Realize , in late October.



The WalkMe Realizer Awards celebrate companies and individuals using and evangelizing digital adoption to realize the full potential of technology to deliver business value in their respective spaces. This year, WalkMe received hundreds of submissions from more than 70 customers around the world, highlighting how organizations across diverse industries use WalkMe in unique and transformative ways to improve business processes, user experience, productivity, and maximize the value of their technology investments.

WalkMe Realizer Award Winners:

Innovative Company Award Winners:

Best Customer Experience - Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana

Best Employee Experience - Nestlé

Best Transformational Business Impact - Splunk

Inspiring Leader Award Winner:

Digital Adoption (DAP) Professional of the Year - Neerja Katwala of ServiceNow

"It is so inspiring to read so many detailed accounts of the impact our customers have made at their organizations using WalkMe technology,” said Sunil Nagdev, Chief Customer Officer at WalkMe. “Our customers continue to demonstrate brilliant creativity and ingenuity in the way they use WalkMe to transform business outcomes and experiences for their employees and customers. Once again, the WalkMe team was blown away by the Realizer Award submissions this year, and while I certainly don’t envy the judges who had to make the difficult decision of selecting this year’s finalists, I’m so proud of the end result. It was particularly exciting to see the crowdsourced voting roll in to determine this year’s winners. Congratulations to this year’s finalists and winners and to all who have achieved such astounding success using WalkMe.”

For full award details and information on the winning submissions and finalists, please visit: https://www.walkme.com/events/realizer-awards-2023/ The information shared on this page was obtained through customer submissions. Finalists were selected by an internal judging panel and winners were chosen by crowdsourced voting.

About Digital Adoption (DAP) Professionals:

The leaders of the digital transformation era, DAP Professionals drive and oversee an organization's digital strategy with special focus on ensuring employees can use digital investments to the fullest capacity to ensure technology ROI. When companies implement new technologies, a great deal of change and accompanying challenges are inevitable. DAP Professionals tackle these challenges, drive adoption, and measure results.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

