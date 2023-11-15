[coat]s Officially Launches in the United States

Derm-Approved, Clinically-Proven Skincare, Styled for Gen Z Aims to Simplify Skincare

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [coat]s , the dermatologist-approved, clinically-proven skincare brand designed to keep skin healthy, has officially launched in the United States with a new DTC e-commerce site and retail presence.



The brand that is devoted to “The Formula For Healthy Skin,” [coat]s is a science powered skincare brand styled for Gen Z. A brand born from a collective of skin experts, chemists and dermatologists from the Skin Health Alliance, with an understanding of the challenges that young consumers face in today's skincare landscape. Young ‘skin beginners’ are overwhelmed by the vast array of skincare products available and lack the knowledge to assemble an effective routine tailored to their unique needs. By trying to treat a concern, many consumers are going overboard with skincare and end up making things much worse – inflammation, more breakouts, a sore skin barrier.

“Almost every day in my clinic, I see patients who are potentially damaging their skin barrier with products that were never designed for them. In reality, a lot of products are designed for skin with specific concerns, and these can end up doing more harm than good. The key is to use products that are Dermatologically tested and clinically proven to protect the skin barrier,” says Dr. Hugh Lyford, Board Certified Dermatologist at the Skin Health Alliance.

[coat]s' mission is to simplify skincare, making it accessible for everyone and guiding skin beginners on their journey to healthier skin with a routine developed by expert chemists that truly works for them.

Focused on enabling healthy skin for all, [coat]s has partnered with the Skin Health Alliance, an independent industry body of skin experts & Dermatologists, who independently review and approve the clinically proven formulas to ensure that they really deliver to improve skin health.

"At the Skin Health Alliance we firmly believe it is everybody's right to feel confident in their skin. That's why we are proud to partner with [coat]s. Our experts have independently reviewed the science underpinning the [coat]s formulas and assessed their range for skin safety and ensuring it delivers the benefits stated. As well as proving their products were worthy of our professional dermatological accreditation, [coat]s also shared that they had listened to people's concerns about how what they use on their skin should also complement the world around them. They met this challenge by using ingredients and packaging that aligns with these environmental concerns resulting in quality dermatologist approved products that people can use with confidence," says Matthew Patey OBE, Managing Director at the Skin Health Alliance.

[coat]s advocates that the key to keeping young skin healthy is keeping skincare simple. The brand’s 3-step formula for healthy skin helps to prevent breakouts and protects the skin barrier, formulated with balanced blends of active ingredients to keep skin healthy now and in the future.

“We have been blown away by the reaction from consumers and retailers to [coat]s and we are delighted to be partnering with the Skin Health Alliance and carried by CVS Pharmacy, and Amazon, for our U.S. launch. We have developed, alongside the Skin Health Alliance, a simple set of products that are clinically proven to protect the skin barrier, prevent breakouts and keep your skin healthy,” Ross Nutter, Managing Director at [coat]s.

[coat]s’ unique consumer review model has already made waves on TikTok, amassing over 20 million views on the viral hashtag #CoatsTikTokTrials. By harnessing the power of real people, including expert Dermatologists, sharing their authentic reviews of the 3-step routine, they are building a community of empowered and informed skin beginners, enthusiasts, and educators.

U.S. Customers are now able to shop [coat]s products, including the Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, Gentle Hydrating Toning Milk and Triple Moisture Water Cream in select CVS Pharmacy stores and online at CVS.com, amazon.com, and coatsskin.com. The product price ranges from $20-25.

For more information follow [coat]s on TikTok here , and Instagram here .

ABOUT [coat]s

[coat]s is all about clinically proven skincare that doesn’t strip or damage the skin. Powered by science. Approved by Dermatologists. Trialed by consumers. All of the [coat]s’ breakout-preventing, skin-barrier-protecting skincare is formulated with balanced blends of active ingredients to keep your skin healthy now and in the future.

Keeping your skin and the planet healthy - all products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and carbon neutral, and all packaging is made with recycled materials.

