AMC Networks to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.”

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

