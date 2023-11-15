Fabletics and Kevin Hart Team Up to Launch ‘Every Damn Sunday’ to Celebrate Game Day Style

The new campaign highlights Fabletics Men’s most stylish looks for football Sundays, whether in the stands or on the couch

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active wear brand, is launching its latest campaign with entrepreneur, actor, comedian, and sports fan Kevin Hart. The campaign, aptly titled ‘Every Damn Sunday,’ spotlights a curated collection of Fabletics gear for men, best for any activity on football Sundays – whether it’s cheering from the sofa, stands, or sidelines, or running early morning errands to the grocery store and the gym – these versatile pieces make you feel like you’re in on the action.



Kevin Hart has been the face of Fabletics Men and brand partner since the category’s inception in 2020. Hart is a lifelong fan of his Philadelphia hometown teams, and he was especially excited to curate his ‘favorite picks’ that best represent how he and his crew like to show-up for game day on Sunday.

“My boys and I have a longstanding tradition of how we spend our Sundays this time of year, it’s all about relaxing with the crew and representing our teams,” said Hart. “This collection was designed to do just that, it will keep you feeling comfortable and looking good. Grab life by the footballs, grab your gear, and do Sundays right!”

The collection offers a variety of Fabletics Men’s products that allow for movement, while also being cozy and comfortable, like the best-selling Go-To eco-style, which includes The Go-To Hoodie and The Go-To Jogger, with a new perfected fit. Members will be able to shop new items like The Apex 1/4 Zip and The Loft Shirt Jacket, while also checking out other staples like The Essential Puffer, The 24-7 Tee, The Alpine Beanie, and The Trucker Hat.

“Our ‘Every Damn Sunday’ campaign, in collaboration with Kevin Hart, encapsulates the spirit of football season by merging the camaraderie of Sundays with the homies, while staying fly and comfy in some of our newest styles,” said Cedric Hudson, Vice President of Men’s Design, Fabletics.

Hudson added: “In some areas, color application and our sartorial prints take into consideration the energy of Hart's beloved hometown Philadelphia football team. A standout in our offering is our architecturally redefined, super soft, Go-To ensemble that includes a hoodie, jogger, and a brand-new cargo jogger set that provides unmatched comfort and a perfect fit.”

The ‘Every Damn Sunday’ collection is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XS to 4X. The entire curation is now shoppable in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and for purchase at www.Fabletics.com.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 90 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

