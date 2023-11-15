Nevada Canyon Gold Corp Announces Closing of Regulation A+ Offering

Reno, Nevada, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. (OTC Markets: NGLD) (The Company or Nevada Canyon) is pleased to announce that it has raised through a Tier 2 Regulation A+ public offering gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,000 (the “Offering”) with the issuance of 12,500,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.80 per Unit. No subscriptions were accepted after September 27, 2023 and the Company has completed all customary closing conditions and final documentation to close the Offering.

Each unit consists of one (1) restricted common share (“Share”) and one (1) share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) exercisable by the warrant holder to acquire one (1) additional Share at an exercise price of $1.20 for a period of 24 months from date of each closing. The common shares issued in connection with the Offering’s units are subject to a six-month lockup from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for future acquisitions, fund work on the Company’s mineral properties and for general working capital purposes.

“Today marks an important milestone in our Company’s journey, as we are funded to execute our plan to purchase targeted royalties, stream financings and exploration accelerator properties we have identified,” said Jeffrey A Cocks, Chairman of Nevada Canyon. “We can now focus on strategic deployment of capital on value added acquisitions.”

In connection with the above Offering, Digital Offering, LLC, a FINRA/SIPC Member, provided broker-dealer coverage in all 50 states, including the review of all investor information and subscription agreements. Equifund LLC acted as the technology platform for the Offering for gathering investor information for subscription agreements, including KYC (“Know Your Customer”) data, AML (“Anti Money Laundering”) and other compliance background checks.

About Nevada Canyon Gold Corp.

Nevada Canyon Gold Corp. is a US-based natural resource company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The Company has a large, strategic land position and royalties in multiple projects, within some of Nevada’s highest-grade historical mining districts offering year around access and good infrastructure in proven and active mining districts. The Company has a three-fold business model; i) mineral royalty creation and acquisition; ii) precious-metals and exploration streaming; and iii) exploration Project accelerator.

