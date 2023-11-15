Capital Markets Leadership from Point72 and Durable Capital Join CMG Buy-Side Advisory Board

Board Members Leverage the Industry’s First Connected Platform to Guide the Future of ECM

New York, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Markets Gateway (CMG), a fintech firm modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM), today announced the expansion of its buy-side client advisory board (CAB). New additions include executives from Point72 and Durable Capital Partners LP. These leading institutions join a group of notable buy-side advisors to CMG that already includes Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton, T. Rowe Price, and The Vanguard Group.



The advisory board plays a crucial role in helping to shape CMG’s products and offers strategic guidance to CMG's leadership. As the CMG XC™ network continues to attract an increasing number of ECM constituents, the expansion of the advisory board is especially compelling as it consists of firms that are leveraging CMG solutions to achieve better outcomes.



"The expansion of the CMG CAB reflects a rising interest in advancing ECM and truly enhances the collective push for progress in the ECM sector," said Ben Batory, Head of Franklin Equity Group Trading. “We are pleased to support CMG in its mission to facilitate connectivity between the buy-side and sell-side on a common network, and we believe the ongoing collaboration among global investment managers on the CAB will continue to drive innovation in ECM.”



“Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is an integral tool for us and has been at the forefront of bringing the ECM process into the 21st century,” said Brad Rhine, Head of ECM, at T. Rowe Price Investment Management.



“Our buy-side advisory board is composed of some of the most active ECM participants in the world and these institutions are familiar with the operational inefficiencies and challenges that are prevalent in the current equity offering process,” commented Brian Okupski, CMG’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The ideas and insights generated by our CAB members have shaped CMG’s product offerings, helping to make it the platform of choice within ECM. We are thrilled to add the unique perspectives of a world-renowned hedge fund and a focused equity growth investor.”



The expansion of the CMG buy-side advisory board coincides with recent platform enhancements, including full coverage of convertibles, greater breadth of real-time international ECM offerings, and the continued expansion of actionable market intelligence and analytics delivered via CMG’s DataLab™ product.



To learn more about the CMG’s products and vision or to see monthly insights on trends in ECM, visit http://www.cmgx.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Capital Markets Gateway LLC

Capital Markets Gateway (CMG) is a financial technology firm that is modernizing the equity capital markets (ECM). CMG connects investors and underwriters via its CMG XC™ network, the first end-to-end ECM platform, which delivers data and analytics, unrivaled transparency, and workflow efficiencies. By connecting the buy-side and sell-side on one neutral platform, CMG XC fosters streamlined communication and workflows from a broad range of participants and offers efficiencies to all parties. Launched in 2017 by a team of experienced ECM practitioners, CMG services are currently relied upon by more than 120 buy-side firms representing $20 trillion in AUM and 15 investment banks. For more information visit www.cmgx.io.

Marissa Arnold cmg@marissaarnoldpr.com