LM Funding America, Inc. Achieves Over 1,720% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $3.4 Million

Mined 117.1 Bitcoins in the Third Quarter of 2023 at an Average Market Revenue Value of Approximately $28,000 per Bitcoin

Implementing 'Infrastructure Light' Approach to Bitcoin Mining Business; Focuses Capital Investment on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Mining Machines That Track the Value of Bitcoin

Reports Working Capital of Approximately $4.5 Million and LM Funding Stockholders’ Equity of $35.9 Million ($2.45 per share) as of September 30, 2023

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights

  • Approximately 5,549 Bitcoin mining machines in operation at hosting sites as of September 30, 2023.
  • Mined 117.1 Bitcoin in Q3 2023, valued at approximately $3.3 million based on the $28,000 average price of Bitcoin during the quarter.
  • Sequential quarterly revenue increased by 7.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “This quarter marks yet another significant step forward in our transition into Bitcoin mining. In the third quarter of 2023, we mined 117.1 Bitcoin, a 10% sequential increase over the second quarter of 2023. LM Funding is actively implementing an 'Infrastructure Light' approach in our Bitcoin mining business that seeks to mitigate risk and volatility in the market by focusing our capital investments on Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines that track the value of Bitcoin. Overall, we are quite encouraged by the overall market and outlook for Bitcoin pricing, including the upcoming 2024 halving event.”

Richard Russell, Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding, further noted, "Beyond our year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, we experienced sequential quarterly revenue growth of 7% compared with Q2 2023. As of September 30, 2023, our cash plus BTC was approximately $2.7 million. Our working capital stood at $4.5 million as of September 30, 2023, and the equity of LM Funding shareholders was $35.9 million, or $2.45 per share. Given our financial position, we remain highly encouraged by the financial outlook for the business.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $3.4 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or more than 1,720%, from $0.2 million for the 2022 third quarter. The increase was primarily due to digital mining revenue of $3.3 million compared with $42 thousand of digital mining revenue in the same period last year as the Company commenced our Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The average BTC price for the quarter recognized as revenue was approximately $28,000.
  • Net loss attributable to LM Funding shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $4.4 million, which included a $0.8 million non-cash, unrealized loss on investment and equity securities and a $0.8 million impairment on our Symbiont assets compared with net income of approximately $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, which included a $0.2 million unrealized loss on investment and equity securities.
  • Core EBITDA loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, totaled approximately $0.6 million, compared with Core EBITDA loss of $1.5 million in the 2022 comparable quarter, primarily due to the existence of material Bitcoin mining operations in the current year quarter that didn’t exist in the prior year. Core EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and a reconciliation of Core EBITDA to net loss is set forth below in this press release.
  • Cash of approximately $0.5 million, digital assets of $2.2 million, and working capital of $4.5 million as of September 30, 2023 based on 90.1 BTC at a price of approximately $25,000 as of September 30, 2023. The current BTC market price has averaged between $35,000 to $37,000 in recent weeks. In October 2023, the Company also received approximately $800 thousand from SeaStar Medical Holdings as a partial repayment of their outstanding note receivable.
  • Total LM Funding stockholders’ equity of approximately $35.9 million, or $2.45 per share, as of September 30, 2023 (with the per-share amount calculated as LMFA stockholders’ equity divided by approximately 14,652,000 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023).

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, November 15 , 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 406670. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/49429 or on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.lmfunding.com/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar through November 15, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 29, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 49429.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, negative press regarding the debt collection industry, and the risk of pandemics such as the COVID-10 pandemic. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

(tables follow)

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  September 30,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
  (Unaudited)        
Assets          
Cash $ 469,007     $ 4,238,006  
Digital Assets   2,256,500       888,026  
Finance receivables   21,558       26,802  
Marketable securities   198,094       4,290  
Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation   2,277,012       3,807,749  
Less: Allowance for credit loss reserve on notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation   (22,344 )     -  
Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation, net   2,254,668       3,807,749  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,463,094       1,233,322  
Income tax receivable   293,466       293,466  
Current assets   6,956,387       10,491,661  
           
Fixed assets, net   25,917,390       27,192,317  
Deposits on mining equipment   282,233       525,219  
Hosting services deposits   2,218,452       2,200,452  
Real estate assets owned   80,057       80,057  
Long-term investments - debt security   -       2,402,542  
Less: Allowance for losses on debt security   -       (1,052,542 )
Long-term investments - debt security, net   -       1,350,000  
Long-term investments - equity securities   72,815       464,778  
Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation   683,100       10,608,750  
Symbiont intangible assets, net   2,000,000       -  
Operating lease - right of use assets   214,574       265,658  
Other assets   10,726       10,726  
Long-term assets   31,479,347       42,697,957  
Total assets $ 38,435,734     $ 53,189,618  
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   2,253,311       1,570,906  
Note payable - short-term   63,208       475,775  
Due to related parties   44,398       75,488  
Current portion of lease liability   106,689       90,823  
Total current liabilities   2,467,606       2,212,992  
           
Lease liability - net of current portion   114,855       179,397  
Long-term liabilities   114,855       179,397  
Total liabilities   2,582,461       2,392,389  
           
Stockholders' equity          
Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022   -       -  
Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 14,651,883 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 13,091,883 as of December 31, 2022   14,652       13,092  
Additional paid-in capital   94,722,633       92,195,341  
Accumulated deficit   (57,369,694 )     (43,017,207 )
Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity   37,367,591       49,191,226  
Non-controlling interest   (1,514,318 )     1,606,003  
Total stockholders' equity   35,853,273       50,797,229  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,435,734     $ 53,189,618  



LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues:                      
Digital mining revenues $ 3,283,473     $ 42,157     $ 8,342,646     $ 42,157  
Specialty finance revenue   101,535       104,835       474,544       450,920  
Rental revenue   34,500       40,788       111,486       120,240  
Total revenues   3,419,508       187,780       8,928,676       613,317  
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)   2,708,672       38,960       6,738,170       38,960  
Staff costs & payroll   1,340,665       4,297,540       4,736,940       12,886,432  
Professional fees   419,173       714,730       1,228,503       2,520,981  
Settlement costs with associations   -       -       10,000       160  
Selling, general and administrative   201,151       209,328       683,174       446,519  
Real estate management and disposal   26,453       22,558       127,611       76,453  
Depreciation and amortization   1,516,873       38,617       3,487,866       43,718  
Collection costs   8,098       5,037       17,533       (6,689 )
Impairment loss on mined digital assets   383,497       870       822,650       870  
Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets   (261,191 )     -       (1,331,982 )     -  
Other operating costs   246,536       124,405       704,390       274,298  
Total operating costs and expenses   6,589,927       5,452,045       17,224,855       16,281,702  
Operating loss   (3,170,419 )     (5,264,265 )     (8,296,179 )     (15,668,385 )
Realized gain (loss) on securities   1,788       -       1,788       (349,920 )
Realized gain on convertible debt securities   -       -       -       287,778  
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities   2,058       (13,000 )     6,436       (36,900 )
Impairment loss on hosting deposits   -       -       (36,691 )     -  
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets   (750,678 )     -       (750,678 )     -  
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment and equity securities   (778,078 )     (194,174 )     (10,317,613 )     11,034,828  
Impairment loss on digital assets   -       (25,764 )     -       (403,471 )
Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets   -       -       1,917       -  
Digital assets other income   -       -       -       5,658  
Other income - coupon sales   10,160       -       639,472       -  
Credit loss on Seastar Medical Holding Corporation notes receivable   (22,344 )     -       (22,344 )     -  
Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance   -       -       1,052,543       -  
Other income - finance revenue   -       -       37,660       -  
Dividend income   -       1,125       -       3,875  
Interest income   39,657       85,602       210,881       264,947  
Loss before income taxes   (4,667,856 )     (5,410,476 )     (17,472,808 )     (4,861,590 )
Income tax expense   -       (1,311,678 )     -       (1,311,678 )
Net Loss $ (4,667,856 )   $ (6,722,154 )   $ (17,472,808 )   $ (6,173,268 )
Less: loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest   250,880       59,298       3,120,321       (3,373,299 )
Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $ (4,416,976 )   $ (6,662,856 )   $ (14,352,487 )   $ (9,546,567 )
                       
Basic loss per common share $ (0.33 )   $ (0.51 )   $ (1.08 )   $ (0.73 )
Diluted loss per common share $ (0.33 )   $ (0.51 )   $ (1.08 )   $ (0.73 )
                       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding                      
Basic   13,480,470       13,091,883       13,237,121       13,081,591  
Diluted   13,480,470       13,091,883       13,237,121       13,081,591  



LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
 
  Nine Months ended September 30,  
  2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net loss $ (17,472,808 )   $ (6,173,268 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities          
Depreciation and amortization   3,487,866       43,718  
Noncash lease expense   70,545       71,288  
Stock compensation   917,057       988,498  
Stock option expense   1,611,795       9,956,219  
Accrued investment income   (130,990 )     (259,867 )
Impairment loss on digital assets   822,650       404,341  
Impairment loss on hosting deposits   36,691       -  
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets   750,678       -  
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities   (6,436 )     36,900  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities   10,317,613       (11,034,828 )
Realized loss (gain) on securities   (1,788 )     349,920  
Realized gain on convertible note receivable   -       (287,778 )
Realized gain on sale of digital assets   (1,333,899 )     -  
Proceeds from securities   554,036       2,565,893  
Convertible debt and interest converted into marketable securities   -       844,882  
Investments in marketable securities   (739,616 )     (844,882 )
Credit loss on Seastar Medical Holding Corporation notes receivable   22,344       -  
Reversal of allowance loss on debt security   (1,052,543 )     -  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:          
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (123,221 )     807,352  
Hosting deposits   (54,691 )     -  
Repayments to related party   (31,090 )     (45,605 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   682,405       172,723  
Mining of digital assets   (8,352,805 )     (42,157 )
Proceeds from sale of digital assets   7,487,058       -  
Lease liability payments   (70,563 )     (75,574 )
Deferred taxes and taxes payable   -       841,678  
Net cash used in operating activities   (2,609,712 )     (1,680,547 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Net collections of finance receivables - original product   (8,765 )     19,049  
Net collections of finance receivables - special product   14,009       (11,565 )
Capital expenditures   (1,913,303 )     (15,380 )
Investment in note receivable   (100,000 )     (350,000 )
Investment in note receivable - related party   -       (2,785,000 )
Collection of note receivable   1,761,727       -  
Investment in digital assets   (35,157 )     (978,441 )
Proceeds from sale of purchased digital assets   43,678       -  
Symbiont asset acquisition   (402,359 )     -  
Deposits for mining equipment   -       (16,467,402 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (640,170 )     (20,588,739 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Insurance financing repayments   (499,453 )     (114,688 )
Insurance financing   86,886       -  
Issue costs from the issuance of common stock   (106,550 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities   (519,117 )     (114,688 )
NET DECREASE IN CASH   (3,768,999 )     (22,383,974 )
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD   4,238,006       32,559,185  
CASH - END OF PERIOD $ 469,007     $ 10,175,211  
           
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized $ 21,887     $ 300,787  
Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net $ 1,177,226     $ 21,986,382  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION          
Cash paid for interest $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for taxes $ -     $ 470,000  


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)
Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, unrealized gain on convertible debt securities, impairment loss on mined digital assets, impairment of intangible long-lived assets, gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

The following tables reconcile net loss, which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Core EBITDA:

                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
                       
Net income (loss) $ (4,667,856 )   $ (6,722,154 )   $ (17,472,808 )   $ (6,173,268 )
Income tax expense   -       1,311,678       -       1,311,678  
Interest expense   -       -       -       -  
Depreciation and amortization   1,516,873       38,617       3,487,866       43,718  
Income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $ (3,150,983 )   $ (5,371,859 )   $ (13,984,942 )   $ (4,817,872 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and equity securities   778,078       194,174       10,317,613       (11,034,828 )
Realized gain on convertible debt securities   -       -       -       (287,778 )
Impairment loss on mined digital assets   383,497       870       822,650       870  
Impairment loss on Symbiont assets   750,678       -       750,678       -  
Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance   -       -       (1,052,543 )     -  
Stock compensation and option expense   621,827       3,648,239       2,528,852       10,944,717  
Core income (loss) before interest, taxes & depreciation $ (616,903 )   $ (1,528,576 )   $ (617,692 )   $ (5,194,891 )


Primary Logo

