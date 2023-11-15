Submit Release
Stellantis to Celebrate Opening of its First Circular Economy Hub on November 23

AMSTERDAM, November 15, 2023 – Stellantis N.V. announced today it will celebrate the official opening of its first SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub within the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy on November 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST.

John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis, and Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, will inaugurate the operations and attend the ribbon-cutting. The Circular Economy Hub is home to activities supporting a sustainable business model for parts and vehicles, including parts and electric vehicle battery remanufacturing, vehicle reconditioning, and vehicle dismantling, with the scope set to expand globally.

Streaming video of the event will be available at 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. EST on:

https://stellantis.qumucloud.com/view/XGXShyuam9ofXkgzWVDQ0s

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

